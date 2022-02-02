The Year 2022 is set to be busy in Marlinton and Pocahontas County. Already, I am happy to have two events behind me. My wife and I, having both survived COVID, are now anxious to get on with what is next. COVID remains present, but in spite of that, lots of dedicated individuals continue to work through trying times, leading us toward better communities for all.\u00a0\r\n\r\nMore than six months in the making, The Mon Forest Towns Partnership has completed a Strategic plan, based upon growing the recreation economy in Pocahontas County and the region.\u00a0During that time,\u00a0Downstream Strategies has been hired as Grants Coordinator for The MFTP Board.\u00a0AmeriCorps representatives, employed by the Forest Service, have created a master projects spreadsheet to track and update each\u00a0town\u2019s projects for 2022 and beyond.\u00a0\u00a0\r\n\r\nAs these projects are identified and prioritized, the plan will be used to guide the work of the grants committee.\u00a0 Several projects were included in the Town of Marlinton\u2019s Comprehensive Plan, adopted in August 2019.
