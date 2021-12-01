[caption id="attachment_84213" align="alignleft" width="400"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/11\/ENT.-Ski-season.jpg" alt="" width="400" height="649" class="size-full wp-image-84213" \/> The \u201cButterball Boarder,\u201d aka Events team member Matt Miller, got everyone in the Thanksgiving spirit. \u201cYou can\u2019t help but smile when you see a six foot turkey snowboarding down the hill,\u201d said Shawn Cassell, Snowshoe Mountain Marketing and PR Manager. Snowshoe Mtn. photo[\/caption]\r\n\r\nSnowshoe Mountain, the region\u2019s largest ski area, kicked off the 2021\/22 winter season Thanksgiving morning.\r\n\r\nSeveral hundred skiers and snowboarders were on hand for the first laps of the season. \r\n\r\n\u201cIt feels good to start the season off on the right foot,\u201d said Snowshoe spokesperson Shawn Cassell. \u201cWe always aim to get open by Thanksgiving, but it all depends on the weather. This year we\u2019re starting strong with about thirty acres of terrain here in the early going, and the forecast is looking good for us to be able to quickly expand terrain as we head into December.\u201d \r\n\r\nSnowshoe\u2019s high elevation and state-of-the-art snowmaking system allow the resort to consistently be among the first ski areas to open in the region each year. \r\n\r\n\u201cIt\u2019s Thanksgiving and we\u2019re thankful for our snowmaking team,\u201d Cassell continued. \u201cWe\u2019re making more snow than ever before thanks to the hard work of our crew, as well as the millions of dollars we\u2019ve invested into our snowmaking technology and infrastructure in recent years. \r\n\r\n\u201cTo put it into perspective \u2013 in ideal conditions, we could cover a football field in about 27 feet of snow in just 12 hours.\u201d\r\n
