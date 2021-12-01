[caption id="attachment_84212" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/11\/1.-Brumbaugh.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="397" class="size-full wp-image-84212" \/> Photographer Eric Brumbaugh, whose work has been seen in Wild Wonderful West Virginia, became a member of the Pocahontas County Artists Co-op earlier this year. His photographs are being featured in the Co-op\u2019s galleries \u2013 The Shops at Leatherbark Ford in Cass and the 4th Avenue Gallery in the Depot in Marlinton. L.D. Bennett photo[\/caption]\r\n\r\nLaura Dean Bennett\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\u00a0\r\nRecent visitors to Pocahontas County Artisans Co-op\u2019s 4th Avenue Gallery in the Marlinton Depot or The Shops at Leatherbark Ford in Cass will have taken note that there\u2019s new photography on display there \u2013 the stunningly beautiful West Virginia landscape photography of Eric Brumbaugh.\r\n\r\nThe photographer is a West Virginia native and currently resides in Elkins.\r\n\r\nBrumbaugh grew up in Parkersburg, graduated from Parkersburg Catholic High School in 2006, spent a semester at WVU, and ultimately graduated in 2009 with a Bachelor\u2019s of Science degree in math from Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio. \r\n\r\nHe never had the slightest idea of becoming a professional photographer. \r\n\r\n\u201cAfter I graduated, I just knew I didn\u2019t want to teach and even though I was accepted to a few good graduate programs, made the mistake of not going to graduate school,\u201d Brumbaugh said. \u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cAfter college I did a lot of odd jobs, mostly in a kitchen or with the food industry in some capacity and some retail \u2013 nothing fancy. \r\n\r\n\u201cI lived in Morgantown for a little while, moved back to Parkersburg, lived in Richmond, Virginia, for about six months \u2013 just generally bounced around.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cI\u2019m big into music, so I gravitated to that,\u201d he said.\r\n\r\n\u201cI played drums in a few different bands, went on tour one summer and would, honestly, probably be still doing that under the right circumstances. \r\n\r\n\u201cBut playing in a band means you\u2019re relying on the other members, and people move on or lose interest, so it\u2019s sometimes hard to keep a band going. \r\n\r\n\u201cAs it happened, I started out in photography in the early 2000s, thinking I\u2019d learn how to take some photographs at motorsports events.\r\n\r\n\u201cI was using my dad\u2019s film camera, a Minolta.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cI like sports cars, open wheel, amateur and vintage racing \u2013 they\u2019re all favorites of mine,\u201d Brumbaugh explained. \u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cBefore COVID, I had decided I wanted to make it a goal to get some of my photography into a magazine.\r\n\r\n\u201cI went to a couple races and started really paying attention to settings and composition, just trying to take the best pictures I could.\r\n\r\n\u201cThen COVID closed down the events \u2013 it changed everything, so I shifted to landscape photography.\r\n\r\n\u201cI\u2019m fairly new to landscape photography, only having done it for a few years now, but I\u2019ve come a lot farther along than I thought I would by now.\u201d\r\n\r\nApparently the love of nature and the love of photography are family traits in the Brumbaugh family.\r\n\r\n\u201cMy parents and I have always gone on hikes together, and we like to take a lot of pictures,\u201d he said. \u201cMy dad and I went out and started shooting nature and landscapes. \r\n\r\n\u00a0\u201cHe taught me the basics, and once I got my current and first decent camera, a Canon DSLR, in late 2019, I started trying to learn as much as possible through online articles and YouTube videos.\r\n\r\n\u201cI\u2019m still trying to learn new techniques and ways to make my pictures better,\u201d he added.\r\n\r\nBrumbaugh liked photography so much that it\u2019s now his main focus.\r\n\r\n\u201cPhotography is more of a solitary thing, which suits me, to be honest, and although the weather can be a lot less reliable than band mates \u2013 and that\u2019s really saying something \u2013 it\u2019s still easier to manage most of the time,\u201d Brumbaugh said with a laugh.\r\n\r\nHis work is for sale at Scarlet & Gray in Thomas, he was invited to hang several large canvas prints at St. Joseph\u2019s Hospital in Buckhannon, and his photography has graced the pages of Wild Wonderful West Virginia magazine. \r\n\r\n\u201cSo far, I\u2019ve just appeared in the #wondergrams section and in the Table of Contents in Wild Wonderful West Virginia, but my goal is to get in their gallery section one day,\u201d Brumbaugh said.\u00a0\r\n\r\nHe also decided to try to get his work into some galleries.\r\n\r\nHe became a member of the Pocahontas County Artists Co-op this year and his photography is being featured in both of its galleries \u2013 Leatherbark Ford in Cass and the 4th Avenue Gallery in the Depot in Marlinton.\r\n\r\n\u201cThe first time I heard about the Pocahontas County Artisans Co-op was\u00a0in early June,\u201d Brumbaugh said. \u201cI was just walking around and shooting pictures around Cass and happened to stop in at the Leatherbark Gallery.\r\n\r\n\u201cAfter I saw the amazing work they have there, I asked how to go about being a member.\u201d\r\n\r\nHe submitted his application in late\u00a0June, was juried in July, and became a member at the end of August. \r\n\r\n\u201cMy work has been received pretty well,\u201d Brumbaugh said.\r\n\r\n\u201cI\u2019m grateful that the other members seem to like it.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt\u2019s a bigger deal to me when a fellow artist appreciates your work, so that kind of reception has been really nice. \r\n\r\n\u201cAnd it means a great deal that the public reception has been good, too. \r\n\r\n\u201cMy work is selling a lot better than I thought it would,\u201d Brumbaugh admitted.\r\n\r\n\u201cI sell maybe one to three small prints a month at Scarlet & Gray and figured I\u2019d do about as well at the Co-Op, but so far I\u2019ve sold quite a bit more. \r\n\r\n\u201cMy print of the Gaudineer Knob sunrise has been the most popular, which is crazy, because my dad had to talk me into getting that one printed,\u201d Brumbaugh said, laughing.\r\n\r\nSometimes father does know best.
