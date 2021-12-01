[caption id="attachment_84221" align="alignleft" width="400"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/11\/Turkey-Trot.jpg" alt="" width="400" height="708" class="size-full wp-image-84221" \/> Jason Pyles, above, was the first to cross the finish line last Saturday at the annual Turkey Trot 5K\/10K at the Green Bank Observatory. Photo courtesy of Mali Minter[\/caption]\r\n\r\nSaturday was a beautiful and brisk day for the annual Turkey Trot at Green Bank Observatory.\u00a0 \r\n\r\nWith the Hybrid Event this year, we had 69 pre-register for virtual and 50 pre-register for in person.\u00a0 With the additional day-of-trotters we had a total of 135 participants. \u00a0\u00a0\r\n\r\nRufus Morgan won the Gobble Wobble.\u00a0 \r\n\r\nFormer Pocahontas County High School Track Coach and Current D&E Cross Country and Track Coach Jason Pyles won the 5K with a time of 15:32. \r\n\r\nAlisha Moreno was the top female 5K runner with a time of 22:13.\u00a0 \r\n\r\nIn the 10K, the top two male and female finishers were Okey Groves, IV and Rebecca Adams, with times of 52:47 and 58:00 respectively.\u00a0 \r\n\r\nPCHS current track coach Josh Abbott was able to present one of this year\u2019s scholarship winners, Cheylin Woodruff, with her scholarship check at the event.\u00a0 \r\n\r\nThe William Dilley Scholarship and the PCHS Track Team want to thank all the sponsors and trotters for their support for this wonderful day.
