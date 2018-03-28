Pocahontas County archers competed in the State Archery Tournament in Summersville last weekend. The following individuals placed in the top 10 at that tournament and will compete on the national level in Louisville, Kentucky, in May.

Marlinton Elementary School – Jacobi Hannah-Teter and Jasey Kramer.

Marlinton Middle School – Makenna McKenney.

Hillsboro Elementary School – Colton Luikart and Ronnie Simmons

Pocahontas County High School, Maria Workman

In overall team scoring, MES placed fourth with a score of 2,958; MMS placed second with 3,233; and PCHS was sixth in its division with a score of 3,218.