Shirley Kelley Smith, age 82, of Petersburg, went to be with the Lord Friday, November 1, 2019, at her home.

Born November 6, 1936, in Frost, she was the daughter of the late Ernest L. Kelley and Eula Cain White (Arlie).

Shirley was a member of Grove Street United Methodist Church in Petersburg.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard D. Smith in 2010; and two brothers, Dewey C. Kelley and Edward L. Kelley.

She is survived by a daughter, Pamela Smith Noppenberger, (Matthew), of Laurel, Maryland; two grandchildren, Joshua and Kelley Noppenberger; a brother, Roy C. Kelley, (Betty), of Marlinton; four brothers-in-law, Junior Smith, (Geraldine), Carroll Smith, (Norma), Charles Smith, (Joan), and Thurman Smith, (Linda); two sisters-in-law, Hazel Smith and Lucy Taylor; and numerous nieces, nephews and loving friends.

Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 9, 1 p.m. at Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg with the Rev. Larry Hakes officiating. Family will receive friends from noon until time of service.

Graveside service will follow at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Petersburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grove Street United Methodist Church, 11 N. Grove Street, Petersburg, WV 26847.

Online condolences may be made at www.schaefferfuneralhome.com