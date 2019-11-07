Maxine T. Harper, age 94, of Marlinton, died Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.

Born November 2, 1925, in Buckeye, she was a daughter of the late Guy and Opal Weiford Thomas.

Maxine was a homemaker and a member of Marlinton Presbyterian Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Harper; a daughter, Beth L. Harper Hill; a sister, Gladys Moore; and brothers, Harry “Tuck” Thomas, Alfred Thomas and James H. Thomas.

She is survived by her son-in-law, Paul Hill, and wife, Jamie; grandsons, Ronald “R.T.” and Levi Hill; and several nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends Wednesday, November 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. at VanReenen

Funeral Home in Marlinton. Funeral service will be held Thursday, November 7, 11 a.m. at Marlinton Presbyterian Church with Revs. Cameron Harkness and David Lee officiating. Interment will be in Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Marlinton Presbyterian Church Youth Angel Tree.