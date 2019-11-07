Paul Jackson Sparks, age 69, of Marlinton, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019, at Pocahontas Memorial Hospital in Buckeye.

Born December 12, 1949, in Marlinton, he was a son of Evelyn Frances Jackson Sparks and the late David Wayne Sparks, Sr.

Paul was an auto mechanic for Mitchell Chevrolet, a coal miner and a farmer.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Sparks.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Diana Price Sparks; daughters, Catrina Hottinger, and husband, Junior, of Verona, Virginia, Allison Lawson, and husband, Allen of Waynesboro, Virginia, and Felicia Teubert, and husband, Joe, of White Sulphur Springs; grandchildren, Mason Beverage, Hallie Lawson, Spencer Lawson and Anna Teubert; a great-granddaughter, Arian VanFossen; brothers, David Sparks Jr., of Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania, John Sparks, of Arbovale, Willie Sparks, of Morgantown, and Tim Sparks, of Buckeye; sisters, Debbie Roy, of Marlinton, and Eleanor Nelson, of Grafton; and several nieces and nephews.

In keeping with his wishes, the body will be cremated.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, November 8, 2 p.m. at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye with Pastor Jeanne Nelson officiating. Family will receive friends from noon until time of service.

