Shirley Ann Dean, age 81, of Hillsboro, died Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.

Born December 8, 1937, at Hillsboro, she was a daughter of the late Herbert Clinton and Mary Elizabeth Brock Dean.

Shirley was retired from Hanover Shoe Company and was of the Methodist faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Melinda Kay Gibson; a son, James Dean; and brothers, Burlan Joe, Leo, Ronnie Reed and Larry Dean.

She is survived by her sisters, Jerilene Puffenbarger and Wanda Levredge; brothers, Eugene Dean, Albert Dean, Johnny Bruce Dean and Bobby Wayne Dean; and a son-in-law, Sherman Gibson.

Graveside service was held September 3 at Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton with Sam Felton officiating. Interment was in Mountain View Cemetery.

Arrangements were handled by VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton.

Memorials may be made to the Diabetes Foundation.