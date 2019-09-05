Madeline Anna Collins, age 102, of Durbin, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at her home.

Born July 24, 1917, at Weston, she was a daughter of the late Dennis R. and Zella Sheets Cosner.

Madeline was a homemaker, a farmer and raised eight children. She was also a coal truck driver, conductor on the Cass train and worked for the West Virginia Department of Transportation. She enjoyed taking the Durbin eighth grade students on picnics and loved going to the bluegrass festival.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Lee Collins; four brothers, Dennis, Delbert, Lester and Edward Cosner; and a son-in-law, Woody Lantz.

She is survived by five daughters, Fay Moore, and husband, Earnest, of Martinsville, Virginia, Ruth Davis, and husband, Fraser, of The Villages, Florida, Joan Lantz, of Durbin, Thelma Smith, and husband, Howard, of Bassett, Virginia, and Karen Harman, and husband, Melvin, of Willis, Virginia; three sons, Jessie Charles Collins, and wife, LaVergne, of Patrick Springs, Virginia, Howard Collins, and wife, Dorothy, of Collinsville, Virginia, and Arthur Collins, and wife, Karen, of Bartow; 17 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; several great-great- grandchildren; and very special friends, Jimmy and Vickie McGraw and Guy Dooley.

Funeral service was held September 1 at the Arbovale United Methodist Church with Pastors David Rittenhouse and David Fuller officiating. Burial was in the Arbovale Cemetery under the direction of Lantz Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to BFD Fire Department, Durbin, WV 26264.

