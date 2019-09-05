McKinley Martin “Mack” Friel, age 90, of Marlinton, died Thursday, August 29, 2019, at his home.

Born March 19, 1929, at Marlinton, he was a son of the late Jeremiah and Roberta Vaughan Friel.

Mack was a retired washer operator for Bethlehem Steel Mill; a member of the Steel Workers Union and a United States Army Veteran.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Gretchen Pelkey and Opal Gallagher; and brothers, Edlon, Guy, Oscar and Raymond Friel.

He is survived by his wife, Alma Jean Reed Friel; sons, Todd Martin Friel and Mark Allen Friel; four grandchildren, Joseph Friel, Steven and Christopher Antonis and Angie Glorioso; and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was held September 3 at VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton with Pastor David Merryman officiating. Interment was in Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton with Military Honors by Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corps.