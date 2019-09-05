It is with great sorrow that the family announces that our dear mother, daughter and sister, Anne Christine Latstetter, age 62, died unexpectedly Sunday, August 18, 2019, at her home.

A long-time resident of Slaty Fork, Anne grew up in Pleasant Hills, Pennsylvania. Following graduation from West Virginia University, she went to Slaty Fork to pursue a career in property management with Snowshoe Resort.

She leaves behind two beloved sons, Jeffrey S. Butler, of Centreville, Virginia, and Colin T. Butler, of Manassas, Virginia; her mother, Patricia N. Latstetter, of Bridgeport; a brother, Jeffrey Latstetter, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and a sister, Deborah Klett, of Vienna, Virginia.

A Celebration of Life was held, and love and happy memories were shared by her Snowshoe family along with her own family.