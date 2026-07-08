Tim Walker

AMR Reporter

Pocahontas County Sheriff Troy McCoy introduced three new Deputy Sheriffs who took their oath of office July 7. The three include the first-ever female Pocahontas County Deputy Sheriff, Aleea Carr, and two male deputies, Sean Sharp and Stephen Simmons.

McCoy said that these new deputies will be riding along as trainees with experienced deputies until they leave to go to the academy, which he hopes will be August 24. He said it has not yet been absolutely confirmed by the academy that the new deputies will be able to start in that August academy class but he believes it is likely. If they do, they will graduate from the academy on December 11, and will be fully certified Pocahontas County Deputies at that time.

McCoy said that his department also has another newly hired deputy, Mark Walton, currently attending the academy. Walton has a projected a graduation date of August 21, after which he will return to the county as a fully certified deputy.

The sheriff’s department has been critically short of deputies the entire time McCoy has been in office, which has limited law enforcement activities, but he said that once all these deputies are fully certified and working on the street, law enforcement initiatives can be expanded here, including more drug investigations and arrests.