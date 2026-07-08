James Larry Grimes, 55, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2026.

He was born in Charleston and was raised in Marlinton.

James was retired from the United States Army as a 1SG with great military achievements and awards such as Bronze Star Medal 2, Meritorious Service Medal 3, ARCOM 3, AAM 8, Valorous Unit Award, AGCM 7, National Defense Service Medal 2, Iraq Campaign Medal, Campaign Star 1, Combat Action Badge 1, and many more, with multiple combat deployments. He enjoyed the outdoors whe-ther it was camping or fishing. Mostly he valued time spent with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa Summers; daughters, Megan Nicole Thorn (Grimes), and Catrina Bishop; son, Eric Dusan; mother, Joyce Grimes; siblings, Jason, Allen, and Deanna; grandchildren, James Ryder Thorn, Rhett William Thorn, Alyssa Dusan, Amber Dusan, Scarlet Baker, Mia Baker, and Warren Bishop; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held Wednesday, July 8, 2026, at Howard Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in GA Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, Georgia.

Online condolences may be shared at howardfuneralga.com