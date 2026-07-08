Joe Smith

The Pocahontas County Pioneer Days Board of Directors is honored to recognize Pocahontas County FFA on the 2026 Pioneer Days Badge.

FFA, originally “Future Farmers of America,” was founded and nationally chartered in 1928 by a group of young farmers to promote agricultural education and leadership among young people. Their mission was to prepare future generations for the challenges of feeding a growing population. They taught that agriculture is more than planting and harvesting – it’s a science, it’s a business and it’s an art.

FFA is probably the oldest, continuous youth organization in Pocahontas County. The first chapter was chartered in Green Bank in 1929; the second in Hillsboro in 1930; and the third in Marlinton in 1947. These schools gave up their charters to form the new Pocahontas County High School FFA Chapter in 1970. FFA serves students from various backgrounds. Members include not only farmers but also athletes, rodeo participants and young entrepreneurs. The chapter exemplifies and emphasizes both agricultural traditions and modern innovations, while fostering a sense of community involvement.

Since the beginning, students from Pocahontas County have had deep roots in both the local agricultural community and the broader State and National organizations. Some have held office on the national level, while others have been elected to state office.

In 1988, the organization changed its name to simply FFA to reflect its expanded scope beyond farming, now encompassing diverse career pathways such as gardening, forestry, welding, butchery, horticulture, livestock management and leadership development.

FFA is a dynamic youth organization that changes lives and prepares members for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. FFA develops members’ potential and helps them discover their talent through hands-on experiences, which give members the tools to achieve real-world success.

The National FFA organization remains committed to the individual student, providing a path to achievement in leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. The members live by the motto “Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live and Living to Serve.”

FFA is structured on three levels:

LOCAL FFA CHAPTERS – The heart of the National FFA Organization is at the local chapter level. A FFA chapter may be chartered in any public school with an agricultural education program.

STATE FFA ASSOCIATIONS – FFA is an organization made up of state associations; those state associations are made up of local chapters. Local FFA Chapters are chartered through the State Associations.

NATIONAL FFA ORGANIZATION – At the national level, FFA is led by a Board of Directors and six student national officers. Together they act on recommendations from the national convention delegates and agricultural education’s stakeholders to set the vision and policy for FFA.

The National FFA Organization is a resource and support organization that does not select, control or supervise state associations, local chapters or individual member activities. Educational materials are developed by FFA as a service to state and local agricultural education agencies.

The National FFA Organization affirms its belief in the value of all human beings and seeks diversity in its membership, leadership and staff.

Conversations about FFA are closely linked to the iconic “Blue Jacket” which sports the National Emblem or FFA Logo. The annual Ham, Bacon and Egg Show and Sale also comes to mind, as well.

The blue corduroy jacket dates to 1933, when the delegates at the national convention made it part of the official FFA attire. The millionth jacket was sold in 1964, and by 1976 two million jackets had been sold. Today, more than 80,000 jackets are sold annually. The jacket is recognized worldwide. The National Emblem of the FFA on the back of the jacket is significant and meaningful in every detail. Used by members in all recognized units of the organization, it is made up of five symbols: the owl, the plow and the rising sun, within the cross section of an ear of corn, which is surmounted by the American eagle. Upon the face of the emblem appear the words: “Agricultural Education” and the letters “FFA.”

The owl is symbolic of wisdom and knowledge; the plow is the symbol of labor and tillage of the soil; the rising sun is emblematic of progress and the new day that will dawn when all farmers are trained and have learned to cooperate; the cross section of an ear of corn represents common agricultural interest since corn is native to America and grown in every state; and the eagle is indicative of the national scope of the organization.

The Ham, Bacon and Egg Show and Sale has been a long-standing FFA and 4-H tradition. Students raise hogs and chickens for a year, then cure the meats and prepare them for judging. This event has been a key part of Pocahontas County FFA history, teaching skills in animal husbandry, food preservation and presentation. The event is held each year in March at the Opera House.

Over the years, many students have won or placed in State competition. Some of the categories are Forestry, Floriculture, Poultry Evaluation, Horticulture, Sheep Production, Agronomy, Poultry, Horse Evaluation Equine, Beef Production, Land Judging, Agricultural Mechanics, Livestock Production, Fish and Wildlife Management, Farm and Home Improvement, and more.

Several students have received the State FFA Degree and/or the American FFA Degree; others have been named “Star Farmers.”

Many of Pocahontas County FFA alumni have gone on to influential careers in agriculture, mechanics and community service.

The FFA mission in Pocahontas County has been and will continue to be:

• Promoting agricultural education and leadership

• Encouraging lifelong learning and career exploration

• Strengthening community ties through agricultural traditions and events

• Supporting students in developing both technical skills and personal leadership qualities

Sources: The Pocahontas Times and the Internet.