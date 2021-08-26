\r\nShawn Randall Martin, age 56, of Broxton, Georgia, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021, at his residence. \r\nBorn January 14, 1965, he was a son of the late George H. and Elizabeth Z. Alderman Martin. \r\nShawn grew up in Marlinton and has lived in Coffee County, Georgia, for the last 30 years.\r\nIn addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sabrina Johnson. \r\nHe is survived by his wife, Shirley W. Martin, of Broxton, Georgia; a son, Zack Martin, of Ft. Myers, Florida; two grandchildren, Tristen Martin and Ava Ireland, of Gladstone, Virginia; two brothers, George H Martin, II and Brian Martin; four sisters, Heather VanSice, Cathy Parker, Trudy Zornow and Suzie Martin; father-in-law, Johnny Ward, of West Green, Georgia; sister and brother-in-law, Frankie and Roy Hollis, of West Green, Georgia; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.\r\nRicketson Funeral Home in Douglas, Georgia, is in charge of the arrangements.