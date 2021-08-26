\r\nPhilip John Shafer, age 84, of Marlinton, died Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Reston Hospital Center in Reston, Virginia.\r\nBorn May 10, 1937, at Marlinton, he was a son of the late Walter Frederick and Mary Virginia Wotring Shafer.\r\nPhilip was a retired truck driver and farmer.\r\nIn addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Fred, Thomas, Joe and Jack; and a grandson, Garret Clark.\r\nHe is survived by his daughters, Philena Horton, Philippa Shafer, Philissa Taylor (Steve), and Philanie Jiles (Ryan); son, Michael Shafer; sisters, Mary Lee Roy and Patricia Carter; brother, Bill Shafer; grandchildren, Hillary, Jesse, Philip, Allison, Hannah, Bradley, Cade, Conner and Ryder; and a great-grandchild, Bennett.\r\nA celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 4, 2021, from 3 to 6 p.m. at VanReenen Funeral Home.\r\nIn keeping with his wishes, the body was cremated.