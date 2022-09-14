Shawn Michelle Eberbaugh, 58, of Huntington, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at her home.

Born May 6, 1964, in Parkersburg, she was a daughter of Bess Campbell Eberbaugh, of Dunmore, and Michael Meade Eberbaugh, of Green Bank.

Shawn graduated from Pocahontas County High School in 1982, and had worked as a secretary for a law office and as a cashier at local grocery stores.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Bree Elizabeth Eberbaugh; and an aunt, Peggy Campbell Carpenter.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by a sister, Courtney Curran, of Green Bank; brother, Mark Eberbaugh, of Sevierville, Tennessee; uncle, Ben Campbell, of Dunmore; aunt and uncle, Barbara and Tom McLaulin, of Montclair, Virginia; and uncle and aunt, Dr. Robert and Nancy Eberbaugh, of Dunwoody, Georgia.

A private memorial service will be at a later date and inurnment will be in Dunmore Cemetery.

Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family.

Condolences maybe be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com