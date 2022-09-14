This portrait of Levi Galford and Bertha Gragg was taken in 1912, one year before their marriage on June 25, 1913. Levi Crawford Galford was born October 12, 1887 in Cass, W.Va., the son of James Hanson Galford and Margaret Rebecca Logan. Mary Bertha Gragg was born on Back Allegheny near Cass December 22, 1893. Her parents were Henry W. and Premelia E. Gragg. They were lifelong residents of Cass where Mr. Galford was a blacksmith and carpenter. They were members of the Cass United Methodist Church. Levi Galford died on June 8, 1972 and Bertha Galford died on April 20, 1980. They are both buried at the Hilltop Cemetery in Cass. (Courtesy of Karen Sprouse Walton, Oliver and Lucille Sprouse Collection; ID: PHP004266)

