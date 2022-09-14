New Elk Mountain signage points out my kind of mountain bike trail.

On May 17, Governor Jim Justice announced that a scenic loop on US Route 219 and WV Route 92 would be newly named the Seneca Skyway. The routes promote both ends of Pocahontas County, directing visitors to the state’s most scenic country roads to drive – by car or motorcycle. This official designation as the first route of the West Virginia Mountain Rides program is something else for our region to promote and support. Now, we have another tool to market the beauty of our state and region.

The Seneca Skyway begins in Lewisburg and extends to Thomas in Tucker County, before returning to Lewisburg, making for a smooth and easy loop for riders. The entire route traverses nearly 300 miles of winding country roads, dotted with unique mountain towns, and can be completed within a little over six hours. The route features a perfect blend of activities and stops for nature lovers and city explorers alike.

The Verizon Tower foundation work is completed. After the concrete has rested a few days, we will begin to see the Tower being stacked on the site.

The Patriot Day 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony was held Sunday. Thanks to all who made this ceremony possible. Thanks to Bill Graham for ringing the bells at Marlinton Presbyterian Church to begin the program. Thanks to the local Boy Scouts and their leaders for leading the Pledge of Allegiance. Thanks you to each of the Pocahontas County Honor Corps for your support and thanks to J. P. Duncan and our own Marlinton Volunteer Fire Department for positioning their ladder truck so that old glory flew high during the ceremony. A retiring of old and tattered flags followed the Remembrance Ceremony.

God bless America.

The Town of Marlinton crew has completed the Veterans Memorial Base at the Gazebo Lot along Main Street. Although the base was ready the stone was not. Soon to be set on the base will be a Memorial Stone provided by the Vietnam Veterans of Pocahontas County. The stone will Honor all Branches of the Military and all Veterans, past, present and future. Watch for it.

Now, I am left with asking pet-owners to clean up after their pets. The memorial base was not a good place to find remnants of your dog’s business. But there it was – between the sidewalk and where the stone will be set. The deposit was also within a few short steps of a waste station – placed there to be used by pet-owners.