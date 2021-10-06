[caption id="attachment_83487" align="alignleft" width="400"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/10\/Makayla.jpg" alt="" width="400" height="462" class="size-full wp-image-83487" \/> Eighteen-year-old Makayla Scott picked up a rifle at the age of 12 and immediately fell in love with shooting sports. Scott is now ready to pass on her skills to others with her shooting sports team, Mountaineer Clay Crushers. Photo courtesy of Makayla Scott[\/caption]\r\n\r\nSuzanne Stewart\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\r\nPeople discover their talents in many different ways. Some develop at a young age, while others appear at the end of a long period of trial and error in lots of activities. \r\n\r\nThe latter was true for Makayla Scott, of Alvon, who has become a standout in the world of shooting sports.\r\n\r\n\u201cMy brother joined the 4-H club near here that had shooting sports, and he really, really liked it,\u201d Scott recalled. \u201cMy dad was like, \u2018you should try this.\u2019 I didn\u2019t think I\u2019d want to because I had tried tons of sports and I had never found my thing.\r\n\r\n\u201cI tried basketball, softball\u00a0\u2013\u00a0I can\u2019t run; I can\u2019t throw,\u201d she said, laughing. \u201cIt was just bad. Dad finally got me to try the shotgun, and I don\u2019t know why, I just loved it. It clicked.\u201d\r\n\r\nScott fell in love with the sport right away, but it took some time for her to build her skills.\r\n\r\n\u201cI was not good at it right away by any means,\u201d she said, \u201cbut I liked it, and it was fun. I liked constantly getting better.\u201d\r\n\r\nAt the age of 12, Scott began practicing skeet, trap and sporting clays. By the following year, in 2017, she was hitting the competition circuit.\r\n\r\n\u201cI mostly shot sporting clays then,\u201d she said. \u201cThere\u2019s not too many competitions in West Virginia, so I did mostly sporting clays around North Carolina. I actually did international shooting. I went to the Junior Olympics in Colorado and that\u2019s probably the furthest I\u2019ve been for competition.\u201d\r\n\r\nAt the Junior Olympics in 2018, Scott got a qualifying medal but did not place in the top three.\r\n\r\nHer skills in the field are matched by her skills in the classroom. To allow for her shooting schedule, Scott was homeschooled and she earned her high school degree at 16. Now, at the age of 18, she is enrolled at Montreat College in Black Mountain, North Carolina, where she is studying to become a journalist.\r\n\r\nThe school also happens to have a shooting team.\r\n\r\n\u201cI got a full ride scholarship shooting for them, which is awesome,\u201d she said. \u201cI\u2019m now competing in the SCTP shoots \u2013\u00a0Scholastic Clay Target Program.\u201d\r\n\r\nScott\u2019s achievements include: In 2018, Bronze in the Perazzi Grand Prix Junior Class and member of the fourth-place team in the 4-H Nationals in Grand Island, Nebraska. In 2019, fourth place in sporting clays and doubles skeet champion in the Scholastic Clay Target Program Nationals. She also made the North Carolina All-State Team and qualified for the United States Junior Olympic Trap Team.\r\n\r\nAlso in 2019, Scott was part of a five-member team which made the Guinness Book of World Records for most number of clays broken by a five-person team in 12 hours. The team of Scott, Dave Miller, Weston Zolck, Jessica Strasser and Levi Henrich broke 14,167 clays in 12 hours.\r\n\r\nScott was chosen for the 2020 National Sporting Clays Association SCTP All-American Team and received the Women\u2019s Outdoor Media Association\u2019s annual scholarship.\u00a0\r\n\r\nAs she honed her skills and continued to compete, Scott received several sponsorships from national sporting companies.\r\n\r\n\u201cMy first official company sponsor was CZ-USA,\u201d she said. \u201cCZ-USA supplies all my guns and all my gun needs. If my gun breaks, they send it back to me. MEC Outdoors \u2013\u00a0they actually sponsored our machines for our field that we built in the backyard and a whole bunch of gear. Also, SSP Eyewear \u2013 they sponsor my eyewear and the Midway USA Foundation, I\u2019m kind of a social media representative for them, so I\u2019ll do posts and stuff in exchange for help for our team.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt\u2019s pretty awesome.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe field in her backyard is Scott\u2019s very own field of dreams.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt\u2019s about five acres,\u201d she said. \u201cWe have skeet, trap and a five stand. A five stand is essentially sporting clays, but it\u2019s in a smaller space. With sporting clays, you have eighteen stations throughout the woods or a field that you walk to. A five stand has all five stations right there in front of you.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe field is for Scott, and for the team, Mountaineer Clay Crushers, which she and her dad, Telford, started. \r\n\r\nYoung people interested in learning about shooting sports and joining the team are welcome to contact the Scotts and take a turn on the field.\r\n\r\n\u201cThis month is our enrollment,\u201d she said. \u201cThat\u2019s why we\u2019re really wanting to get more kids involved with it from across the state. I think we have about twenty now, and I think we have some younger ones. We have as young as nine-years-old and up to college age.\r\n\r\n\u201cI\u2019ve always thought I\u2019d like to give other kids opportunities that I had,\u201d she continued. \u201cThere\u2019s so many kids out there like me that don\u2019t like sports. Like softball and football. They just can\u2019t find their niche. That was me. I could never find my thing.\u201d\r\n\r\nIt costs $25 to join the team and guns are supplied through CZ-USA. Those interested in the team may contact Scott on Facebook or Instagram or call her at 304-536-2321 or 304-647-8136.\r\n\r\n\u201cIf it wasn\u2019t for the shooting sports, I don\u2019t know where I\u2019d be right now,\u201d she said.
