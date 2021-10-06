Brenda Marie Conley Cook, age 69, of Marlinton, died Sunday, October 3, 2021, at her home.\r\n\r\nBrenda was a homemaker.\r\n\r\nBorn July 3, 1952, at Dumfries, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Russell George and Viola Virginia Davis Conley.\r\n\r\nIn addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Richard Conley.\r\n\r\nShe is survived by her companion, Roger Watson; sisters, Elizabeth Michelle Crouch and Donna Faye Porter; and a brother, George Thomas Conley.\r\n\r\nPer her wishes, the body was cremated and there will be no service.\r\n\r\nVanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton is in charge of arrangements.\r\n
