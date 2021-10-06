Pocahontas Memorial Hospital offers intravenous monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatment, which is most effective for those diagnosed with COVID-19 and have only mild symptoms. Depending on your age, health history and how long you have had symptoms of COVID-19, your medical provider may recommend this treatment. \r\n\r\nThe laboratory-generated antibodies received through the infusion do not activate the patient\u2019s own immune system to make antibodies and are not a substitute for the vaccination.\r\n\r\nWVDHHR Health Commissioner Dr. Ayne Amjad said, at a recent governor\u2019s press conference, that patients may have fevers and chills which start to resolve within 48 hours of the treatment.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt helps keep you out of the hospital and helps keep you from getting critically ill,\u201d Amjad said.\r\n\r\nMonoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 have been receiving wider attention in the last few weeks as Governor Jim Justice promised to expand access to this treatment option across West Virginia. \r\n\r\nPocahontas Memorial Hospital has been offering this treatment for several weeks to people who have tested positive for COVID-19.\r\n\r\nmAb treatment may help people who:\r\n\r\n\u2022 Have a positive COVID-19 test \r\n\r\n\u2022 Have had symptoms for fewer than 10 days\r\n\r\n\u2022 Are at high risk of more serious symptoms or complications\r\n\r\n\u2022 DO NOT require hospitalization or supplemental oxygen.\r\n\r\nTo obtain this treatment at PMH you will need to be evaluated by a healthcare provider in our Rural Health Clinic, your own primary care provider or our Emergency Department. If you are an appropriate candidate for mAb treatment, your provider can write an order and you can schedule an appointment to receive the infusion at PMH.\r\n\r\nInfusions are scheduled through PMH\u2019s Outpatient Infusion program. Provider orders may be faxed to 304-799-6729; or you may call 304-799-7400 ext 2610 to schedule.\r\n\r\nMonoclonal antibody treatment is not a substitute for the COVID-19 vaccine. If you have not been vaccinated and would like to schedule a vaccination, please call the Pocahontas County Health Department, your local pharmacy, or your provider\u2019s office. \r\n \r\nPMH\u2019s Rural Health Clinic has vaccines available for established patients.\r\n
Leave a Reply