Sharon Ellen Woodrum, age 73, of Arbovale, passed away Thursday, July 19, 2018, at Pocahontas Memorial Hospital at Buckeye.

Born October 30, 1944, in Charleston, she was a daughter of the late John Luther and Bertha Ellen Rodgers Moubray.

Sharon was a retired meter reader for Appalachian Power Company and attended Valley Independent Baptist Church at Huttonsville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Peggy McClanahan and Betty McKnight; and a brother, Bob Moubray.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Steven Wood-rum; son, J. B. Woodrum, and wife, Connie, of Arbovale; grandchildren, Cole Wood-rum, of Elkview, and Bekka Cutlip, and husband, Jacob, of Marlinton; and great-grandchild, Slaytee Cutlip.

Graveside service was held July 23 at the Arbovale Cemetery Annex in Arbovale with Pastor Frank Stanley officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Sharon’s honor to John Hagee – Israel Fund.

