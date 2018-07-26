Over the next three weeks the Williams River Road (Forest Road 86) on the Gauley Ranger District in Monongahela National Forest will be undergoing temporary repairs on an intermittent basis. Traffic may be delayed up to 30 minutes in various locations when work is taking place.

The Williams River Road is very narrow, with blind curves and no shoulders in some locations. Motorists are advised to exercise caution when traveling the road, slow down and drive defensively.

“We know how important this road is and will do our best to have the repairs completed as soon as possible,” District Ranger Richard Raione said. “We urge the public to slow down and watch out for each other while traveling the road.”

Signs and safety information will be posted onsite as the work progresses. For details contact the Gauley Ranger District at 304-846-2695.