Genevieve Helen “Genny” Wilfong Totten, age 90, of Marlinton, died Saturday, July 21, 2018, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.

Born March 14, 1928, at Buckeye, she was a daughter of the late Burley Brown and Bessie George Wilfong.

Genny was a retired telephone operator and was a member of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert B. Wilfong, Ted Wilfong, Beecher B. Wilfong and Ray C. Wilfong.

She is survived by her sister, Frances Cawthorne; and brother, Kenneth Wilfong.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, July 28, 1 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 2507 Brownsburg Road, Marlinton. Graveside service was held July 24 in Ruckman Cemetery near Mill Point with Wesley Indermill officiating.