ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any claims against an estate must be filed within 60 days of the first publication of this notice in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissione.

First Publication Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025

Claim Deadline: Monday, January 19, 2026

ESTATE NUMBER: 14827

ESTATE OF: LINDA LOU MCCOY

EXECUTRIX: Janesa Raylene Henderson

314 Dolan Road

Buckeye, WV 24924-9116

FIDUCIARY COMMISSIONER:

Robert P. Martin

2276 Huntersville Road

Marlinton WV 24954-7029

ESTATE NUMBER: 14839

ESTATE OF: SHARON LEE ARRINGTON

EXECUTOR: Melvin Stein

104 Woodbridge CT

Stephen City, VA 22655-3513

Subscribed and sworn to before me on November 14, 2025.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

11/20/2c

NOTICE OF ANCILLARY FILING

WITHOUT ANY ADMINISTRATION

TO CREDITORS, DISTRIBUTEES AND LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following foreign will or affidavit of heirs has been filed in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 900 Tenth Avenue Suite C; P. O. Box 209, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209.

An interested person(s) objecting to the filing of the foreign will or affidavit or objecting to the absence of appointment or administration being made in this state must file a statement with the Pocahontas County Commission through the County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of first publication or 30 days of service of the notice, whichever is later. If an objection is not timely filed, the objection is forever barred. The Pocahontas County Commission, upon receiving any timely objection thereto, shall schedule a hearing or hearings thereon and order relief, if any, it considers proper including, but not limited to, an order directing that full and complete ancillary administration of the estate of the nonresident decedent be made in this state.

First Publication Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025

ESTATE NAME: SUSANN NOTTINGHAM

10300 Wild Goose Way

Dunkirk, MD 20754-9317

ANCILLARY ADMINISTRATRIX:

Patricia Nottingham Garzone

12190 Cavalier Drive

Dunkirk, MD 20754-9776

ESTATE NAME: WARREN A. NOTTINGHAM

10300 Wild Goose Way

Dunkirk, MD 20754-9317

ANCILLARY ADMINISTRATRIX:

Patricia Nottingham Garzone

12190 Cavalier Drive

Dunkirk, MD 20754-9776

ESTATE NAME: STEVE EDWARD ALLEN

2860 Lyon Court

Waldorf, MD 20602-1709

ANCILLARY ADMINISTRATRIX:

Patricia Nottingham Garzone

12190 Cavalier Drive

Dunkirk, MD 20754-9776

ESTATE NAME: GERALDINE LOUISE ALLEN

2860 Lyon Court

Waldorf, Md 20602-1709

ANCILLARY ADMINISTRATRIX:

Patricia Nottingham Garzone

12190 Cavalier Drive

Dunkirk, MD 20754-9776

Subscribed and sworn to before me on November 5, 2025.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

11/13/2c

Notice to Bid

The Town of Marlinton will receive bids for No. 87 Octane Unleaded Gasoline and Undyed Diesel Fuel for the period of January 1, 2026 to December 31, 2026.

Please offer bids in writing, noting increases and/or reductions in prices, in a sealed envelope marked “Sealed Bid – Gasoline and Undyed Diesel” and submit to the Town of Marlinton at 709 Second Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954 on or before the 26th day of November, 2025 at 4:00 p.m. Bids will be opened at the Marlinton Town Council Meeting at the Municipal Building, 709 Second Avenue, Marlinton, WV on Monday, December 1, 2025 at 7:00 p.m.

For further information, please inquire at the Town of Marlinton’s Municipal Office, 304-799-4315 Monday – Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The Town of Marlinton reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Sam Felton, Mayor

Town of Marlinton

11/13/2c

Notice to Bid

The Town of Marlinton will receive bids for Propane Gas for the period of January 1, 2026 to December 31, 2026.

Please offer bids in writing, noting increases and/or reductions in prices, in a sealed envelope marked “Sealed Bid – Propane Gas” and submit to the Town of Marlinton at 709 Second Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954 on or before the 26th day of November, 2025 at 4:00 p.m. Bids will be opened at the Marlinton Town Council Meeting at the Municipal Building, 709 Second Avenue, Marlinton, WV on Monday, December 1, 2025 at 7:00 p.m.

For further information, please inquire at the Town of Marlinton’s Municipal Office, 304-799-4315 Monday – Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The Town of Marlinton reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Sam Felton, Mayor

Town of Marlinton

11/13/2c

Notice to Bid

The Town of Marlinton will receive bids for Heating Oil for the period of January 1, 2026 to December 31, 2026. Please offer bids in writing, noting increases and/or reductions in prices, in a sealed envelope marked “Sealed Bid – Heating Oil” and submit to the Town of Marlinton at 709 Second Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954 on or before the 26th day of November, 2025 at 4:00 p.m. Bids will be opened at the Marlinton Town Council Meeting at the Municipal Building, 709 Second Avenue, Marlinton, WV on Monday, December 1, 2025 at 7:00 p.m.

For further information, please inquire at the Town of Marlinton’s Municipal Office, 304-799-4315 Monday – Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The Town of Marlinton reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Sam Felton, Mayor

Town of Marlinton

11/13/2c