Seventy-Five Years Ago

Thursday, September 27, 1945

Our Army and Navy Boys

Lieutenant and Mrs. Bill McNeill are at the home of his father, R. S. McNeill. The Lieutenant is just back from the European area.

Sergeant Percy Moses is home from the Army with an honorable discharge. He has been in the service since April 1942, and served many months overseas in the Air Corps.

Private First Class George Jackson arrived home Sunday from overseas to spend a 30-day furlough with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Henry Jackson. This is the first furlough home since being inducted into the Army in February 1943.

Emery Anderson, of the Marines, is home with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. E. E. Anderson, after long and hard service in the Pacific theatre.

Capt. Thomas Edgar and wife returned from Washington, D. C. to spend some time with his father, George P. Edgar.

Stewart Woods, of the Air Service, serving in England and France for nearly two years, is home with an honorable discharge. After invasion day, he volunteered to drive a truck on the supply lines in France. Stewart came out of the war with serious injury in the way of a pair of stoved up legs received in jumping out of the truck when attacked from the air. Stewart is the son of Mrs. W. E. Woods, of Woodrow.

Miss Mary Frances Overholt, accompanied by her mother, Mrs. Paul Overholt, left Sunday for New York City, where she will attend Columbia University. She will major in Transportation in the School of Business.

Mr. and Mrs. Wallace Galford announce the birth of a daughter, Karen Yeager, born August 21, 1945.

Mrs. C. S. Kramer was in Staunton, Virginia, last week with her daughter, Miss Betty Jo Kramer, who is a student at Mary Baldwin College.

WARM SPRINGS, Va. – Troy Dean, 35, was sentenced to 20 years in the penitentiary Thursday, when he entered a plea of guilty before Judge Earl Abbot on the charge of shooting to death Aubrey Ryder, 17. The shooting occurred several months ago in the Mountain Grove neighborhood of Bath County.

LOCAL MENTION

Mrs. A. D. Kershner, of Beard, announces the marriage of her daughter, Virginia Myrill McCoy, to John Andrew Geiger, of Baltimore, formerly of Marlinton.

Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Payne, of Covington, Virginia, are the new clerks at C. J. Store.

Miss Helen Patterson is visiting her friends, the Brill sisters, in Philadelphia, this week.

Mr. and Mrs. Clive Alderman of Huntersville, announce the marriage of their daughter, Edith Virginia, to P. F. C. Guy F. VanReenen.

Miss Wilda Young is in Charleston this week where she will be interviewed at the St. Francis Hospital, where she will enter training as an X-Ray technician in December.

The Campbelltown School is progressing nicely with Mrs. Maude Bumgardner and Miss Pearl Carter as teachers.

DEATHS

Charles K. Moore, aged 78 years, died at his home in Huntersville District Friday, September 21, 1945. On Sunday afternoon his body was laid in the cemetery at Mount Vernon church… The deceased was a son of the late William J. and Loretta Grimes Moore. He is survived by his wife and a number of children.

– – –

Mrs. Sallie Brice, aged 69 years, widow of the late G. M. Brice, died at her home in Cass Friday, September 21, 1945. Interment in the Arbovale cemetery Sunday afternoon.

– – –

Mrs. Mattie Trimble, 78, widow of William E. Trimble, died Sunday, September 23, 1945, in Marlinton, where she was visiting in the home of a niece, Mrs. P. T. Ward. Mrs. Trimble had planned to return home Sunday after spending the summer with Mrs. Ward. Two other nieces, the Misses Pauline and Louise Dennison, of Broaddus Avenue, had gone to Marlinton to drive their aunt home. In addition to her nieces, she is survived by one nephew, Oppie Reed, of Marlinton…

– – –

Mrs. Amanda Moore Hannah, 78, widow of the late Samuel D. Hannah, of Elk, died Tuesday morning, September 25, 1945.

The funeral will be held from Slaty Fork church on Wednesday afternoon; interment in the Gibson cemetery.

The deceased was a daughter of the late William C. and Hannah Beverage Moore. She is survived by a number of children.