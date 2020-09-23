Preserving Pocahontas

The photograph of 12-year old Guy McElwee was taken at the Minnehaha Springs School by Lewis Wickes Hine on October 7, 1921. Mr. Hine documented the students as part of his work for the National Child Labor Committee, when he turned his attention to rural agriculture and education. His description of this photograph reads: He put the “Haha” into Minnehaha Springs. “I’m raising a PIG!” Guy McElwee, 12 yrs. old (Treasurer of the 4 H Club here) is a real boy – a good pupil and aims to show what he can do with a pig. The original photo and negative are housed at the Library of Congress. (Courtesy of National Child Labor Committee Collection, Library of Congress; Pres. Poca. ID: PHP003948)

