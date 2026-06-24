Thursday, June 28, 1951

FIELD NOTES

John Coyner brought in a number of snapshots which show the cost of fox living to the farmer. The pictures were taken of a fox den on the Hevener Place near Stony Bottom and the remnants of food items remaining around the den. The list includes: five lambs, two chickens, two blacksnakes, three ground hogs, a skunk, a mole and a mouse. One fox and one kit were killed; a fox and a kit escaped.

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Over on Williams River the other day, Donald A. Galford was digging in the garden and he uncovered an active, able bug more than an inch long, not counting tail and feelers. It was a new bug to Donald, but I had seen a few in my time – mole cricket. These insects are almost never seen above ground except at mating season. Then they may be attracted to lights. They have curiously enlarged front legs which are used in digging their burrows. They usually live in damp soil. In some countries, they do great damage by eating roots of seedling crops.

OUR ARMY AND NAVY BOYS

With the 7th Infantry Division U. S. Army in Korea, Corporal Orville S. Wiseman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lacy Wiseman, of Droop, recently took part in the counteroffensive in Korea, which carried them north of the 38th parallel. … In nine months of Korean actions, his unit has made two amphibious landings, gained the Manchurian border and fought on both coasts of the Korean peninsula.

Wiseman and his buddies of the 31st Field Artillery Battalion have moved 90 times in the shifting Korean battle zone. They have covered a total of 3,200 miles of guerilla infested land and 980 water miles since the Inchon landing.

Wiseman is a veteran of six years’ service. He was on occupation duty in Japan with the 7th Division before coming to Korea.

WEDDING

Miss Jewel Sharp, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jacob A. Sharp, of Clover Lick, became the bride of Harold Murphy, of Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, May 19, 1951, in the West Park Methodist Church in Columbus, Ohio.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Ray Sage, of Cass, a daughter, Charma Kay.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Price, of Marlinton, a daughter, Connie Louise.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. James Shearer, of Marlinton, a daughter, Mildred Ann.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Ivan W. Withers, of Marlinton, a son, Ivan Wendell, Jr.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Donald Galford, of Marlinton, a son.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Howell Riley, of Marlinton, a son, Howell Adolphus, Jr.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Shan Rose, of Madison, Wisconsin, a daughter, Althea Gertrude.

DIED

R. Duncan Moore died at his home in Hillsboro June 21, 1951. His funeral was held from Oak Grove Presbyterian Church, and his body was laid to rest in the family plot in Oak Grove Cemetery with Masonic honors. The deceased was a son of the late W. R. and Ella Duncan Moore. … For nearly 50 years, Mr. Moore had been a resident of Pocahontas County and for 33 years, a merchant at Hillsboro. He was active as a leader in civic, church and community affairs. He had served as Ruling Elder in his church, Mayor of Hillsboro and an active Master Mason.

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John Wood, aged 65 years, of Mingo, and his daughter-in-law, Mary Donald Wood, were killed in an automobile accident on Rt. 219 between their home and Elkins…

DEFINITIONS

Fur Coat – Something that keeps a woman warm – and quiet.

Stenographer – A girl working on her MRS degree.

Middle Age – The time in life when a man stops wondering how he can escape temptation and begins to wonder if he’s missing any.

Matrimony – A public institution that costs a man his Bachelor’s degree while his wife gets her Master’s.

Gold Digger – A woman who falls in love at purse-sight.

Budget – Method of planned worrying.

Forger – A fellow who gives a check a bad name.

Tree – A solid thing that stands in one place for 50 years and then suddenly jumps in front of a woman driver.