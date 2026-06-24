Thursday, July 27, 1901

STATE v. MARY YOUNG

The interest at the last term of court centered in the trial on Mrs. Mary Young for murder for the killing of Geo. E. Mory.

The trial began Wednesday morning, and very little trouble was experienced in getting a jury. One had expressed an opinion and was excused. Two jurors had scruples about inflicting the death penalty.

The following jury was sworn in: M. A. Dunlap, A. P. Poage, E. A. Friel, John A. Beverage, Wm. T. Gay, M. Ruckman, R. L. Brown, A. N. Barlow, J. C. Harper, W. E. Overholt, T. M. Hill and O. D. Fisher.

Mrs. Young is a slight woman, neatly dressed in a silk shirt, a black skirt and a straw sailor hat. She wore a plain gold ring on the third finger of her left hand. She was pale from her incarceration in jail but was of very neat appearance.

The opening statements were short. According to the prosecution, the prisoner had committed a cold-blooded murder, while to listen to the defense, she had shot while in imminent peril, in her own house in the direst extremity and fright.

THE EVIDENCE

Gordon Hevener, the first witness for the state, is a young man of 23, a native of Pocahontas, lives six miles from Durbin. The story of his evidence is as follows: Ed Mory had gotten in trouble at Slaymaker’s camp on Cheat Mountain the evening of February 4th last. They had come to Burner’s on Cheat Mountain and spent the night. The next day they proceeded towards Durbin.

About five miles from Durbin, they secured some whiskey and took several drinks. They arrived at Durbin and put their horses at the livery stable.

They started to the Riverside Hotel to get dinner. This was the place Mrs. Young kept. Before they reached the house, they met a man named Graves. Mory owed him for a saddle. The deceased handed a check to the witness, and he stayed out with him to settle it.

When the witness entered the dining room, Mory was eating dinner. He was complaining about a fuss with someone in the hotel. Mrs. Young went around to him and placed a revolver to his head and said, “You chewed enough about this, if you don’t keep quiet, I’ll blow your brains out. Mory made no reply. She went back and laid her revolver down by his plate. Mory raised his head and said, “Lady, you placed a revolver at my head, please don’t attempt to do that again.”

Mrs. Young raised to her feet and Mory raised to his feet. John Taylor, a colored waiter, rushed in and grabbed Mory. Mrs. Young stepped around the table and shot Mory. Taylor carried Mory to the hall and laid him down and took a pistol down off a shelf. Okey Collins took Mory to the post office and got Dr. Lambert. Mory had a pistol in his left pocket.

Upon cross-examination, the witness stated that he and Mory had both been drinking but were not drunk. The question turned greatly on the amount of drinking which had been indulged in by the deceased and prosecuting witnesses. The witness answered a very important psychological question:

“When do you call a man drunk?”

“I call a man drunk when he is staggering, rolling around in the mud, falling down and don’t know what he is doing.”

To be continued…

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