Thursday, May 17, 1951

Dear Mr. Price;

We rented our old home in Webster Grove, Mo., to Mr. Linders, an old “Orzarkian” fisherman, and here is a quotation from a letter from R. D. Raeburn, my brother-in-law.

“Linders has been harvesting worms for his fishing trips. He uses an electric charged curtain rod hooked up from the light socket in the tool house, running into the ground and in about one minute the worms come wriggling out by the hundreds and all he does is pick them up. He has 17,000 worms in his storage box. It’s the darndest thing I have ever seen.

Think of it! This Ozark fisherman robbing the soil of my old garden where I toiled for 40 years along with my co-workers – the fish worms – to make a living and to maintain the fertility of the land.

If you West Virginians have a true sense of conservation you will not trick your friends, the fish worms, but continue to dig a few out of the ground as you need them. Conserve everything.

J. M. Pyne, Whittier, Calif.

GREEN BANK HIGH SCHOOL – CLASS OF 1951

BOYS: Steve Barnasky, Johnny Brown, Grey Cassell, Kenneth Cassell, Frank-lin Collins, Henry Dicker- son, Eugene Dilley, Ray Grogg, Donald McLaughlin, Dorsey Moats, Lloyd Nicely, Richard Nottingham, Marlin Shears, Lawrence Shiflett, William Sutton, Paul Tenney, Billy Waugh, Joe Wilfong, Robert Wilfong, Boyd Wright.

GIRLS: Faye Turner Swink, Wanda Tracy, Twila Wenger, Mary Wilfong, Roxie Galford, Patsy Elbon, Betty Grogg, Evelyn Hevener, Dicel Hoover, Barbara Howell, Audrey Kessler, Betty Lowe, Lily Belle Moore, Anna Lee Murphy, Elaine Peck, Jo Betty Pritchard, Daisy Rexrode, Jeanne Rose, Mille Ryder, Betty Ruth Sheets, Virginia Shepherd, Peggy Shores, Kathryn Simmons, Eleanor Synder, Velma Stanley.

ROADS

It will not be as long as it has been until there will be a good road connection with Warm Springs and points east. Last week, the contractor, Sam Pollino, started men clearing right of way from Minnehaha Springs to Rider’s Gap of Alleghany Mountain. Two bridges – at the spring across Knapps Creek, and at the White Farm across Douthard have been let to contract. Aside from convenience to the traveling public, completion of this link means a good business feeder to this Town of Marlinton.

WEDDING

William Denver Lively and Miss Bernice Katherine Daetwyler were united in marriage at the Presbyterian Church in Marlinton. The bride is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Daetwyler, of Helvetia. The groom is a member of the graduating class at Davis and Elkins College. For several years, he has had weekend and summer work for Marlinton Presbyterian Church.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Maye Thomas (former Beryl Smith) a son.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Warren Sharpenberg, of Ward, a son, Thomas Edgar.



DEATHS

Mrs. Sallie Turner Coch-ran, aged 60 years, wife of Phil Cochran, of Stillwell. Funeral was held from the Marlinton Methodist Church with burial in Mt. View Cemetery. She is survived by her husband and five children, Mrs. Claude Carpenter, Mrs. John Lane, Mrs. Alex Lane, Mrs. Ruby Lamb and Harry Cochran.

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Clarence Eugene McClintic, age 45 years, a florist of Washington, died May 8, 1951. His body was laid to rest in the National Cemetery at Arlington with military honors. He was born in Marlinton, a son of Walter and Lillie Rowan McClintic. He was a soldier in World War II, serving under General Patton in both Africa and Europe. He suffered severe wounds from which he never fully recovered.