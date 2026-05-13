Thursday, May 14, 1926

The Allegheny Club House has been bought by H. R. Wylie, of Huntington. This property consists of a fine house and over four thousand acres of land. It is understood that Mr. Wylie will use the house as a summer home.

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N. D. McCoy, Sr., of Beard, was a visitor at this office Wednesday. During the Civil War, he was a member of Captain McNeel’s Company, 19th Virginia C. S. A. He carries his 82 years as if they were no weight at all, and he still mounts a horse like the cavalry man he is.

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The blessed rain of Sunday put out the numerous forest fires, which were raging in many parts of the county.

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Paul Gay had a valuable riding horse killed one day last week by running into a wire fence and breaking her neck.

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If it is a question of entertainment, we honestly believe that you will find The Iron Horse the very best picture of this type we have ever run – not excepting The Covered Wagon. – C. C. Clenenen, Mgr. Seneca Theatre.

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The following teachers have been employed to teach the Campbelltown school next session: Miss Virginia Gay, Miss Edmonia Gibson and Mrs. Sherman Moore.

BRUSHY FLAT SCHOOL

Teacher, Jake R. McClure. Those receiving certificates of attendance for the term are, Jean Landis, Ruby Dilley, Boyd, Lewis, Vance and Fervin Dumire and Damon Landis. Those having perfect attendance for the eight months are Boyd, Vance, Fervin Dumire, Norman and Thermon Gibson, Guy Friel, Verlin and Angus Irvine, Damon Landis, Ruby Dilley, Leona Irvine, Jean Landis, Catherine McClure. Faithful attendance: Opal Friel, Anna Bell Gibson, Catherine Dumire, Elizabeth McClure, Lewis Dumire, Oscar Friel and John Kragel.

SCHOOL BOARDS

It is quite common for folks to feel that their work is not appreciated as it should be. In every phase of life this is probably true but nowhere is the lack of appreciation more evident than is shown by the usual attitude of the public toward the members of District Boards of Education. If we were to judge from the general comment with references to the actions of this class of persons, we would be led to believe that the only good ones are ex-members and dead members.

The kind of work they are required to do subjects them to criticism by a great many people who never stop to investigate as to facts.

These board members serve their local people as district officers, being called upon frequently to decide controversies between their neighbors. They fix the levies, locate school buildings, let contracts for construction, employ teachers – in fact have complete control over the schools of their districts. In exercising this authority in any spirit of pro- gress and fairness they necessarily offend many folks whose selfish requests have been refused. They are criticized if they “do” and they are criticized if they “don’t.”

In most places, board members are in sympathy with the best interests of their people and are rendering a splendid service to the state. Many are large taxpayers without any children to attend school. They sacrifice their time, cheerfully levy on themselves and pay heavy taxes and worry over local problems for the good of all.

Do you know some busy board member, who work hard at home and travels miles through the rain or snow, possibly at night to attend meetings of the board to help work out some building or other program for the schools of this district?

If you do, tell him how much you appreciate his effort and in the name of justice and fair play don’t write the State Superintendent or the County Superintendent criticizing him unless you have some cause for doing so.

Please remember that many a board member is working in the spirit of the “Bridge Builder” who said:

“There followeth after me today,

A youth whose feet must pass this way

He too must cross in the twilight dim.

Good friend, I am building this bridge for him.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. H. H. Schofield, a son.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Palmer Zimmerman, of Marlinton, a daughter.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. John Auldridge, of Buckeye, a daughter.