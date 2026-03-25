Thursday, March 28, 1951

PRIZE WINNERS

Jack Gay, 14-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Gay, of Marlinton, exhibited the reserve champion ham at the State 4-H Ham and Bacon Show and Sale held at Clarksburg last week.

This ham was first in the medium weight class. Second place went to Gene Kellison and third to Bob Gay.

In the light weight ham class, Porter Kellison placed first, John Shelton, third and Kenneth May, sixth.

In the bacon class: Kenneth May placed second, Jack Gay, third, and Bob Gay sixth.

More than 100 hams and 100 bacons were entered from 23 counties.

OPERETTA

The Marlinton Graded School will present the operetta “Season of Happiness,” by Alan Campbell, April 3 in the high school auditorium.

Those having leading roles are Kelly Mason, Jane Ellen Seagraves, Patty Sharp, Gail LaRose, Tommy Sharp, Beverly Nottingham, Maxine Lovelace, Roberta Miller, Sharon Galdwell, Polly Astin, Charles Perrin, Gerald Richards and Winona Sparks.

FIELD NOTES

Levi Baxter reports the unusual in a big limb on an apple tree which grew out and then grew back into the trunk. The circle was almost five feet around.

On Monday morning, Frank Mann, of Poage Lane, reported to the Game Protector, the killing of a young calf by some big varmint.

Odis Gibson is now engaged in cutting pulpwood up on Red Lick Mountain. He camps on the job in a cabin. The other moonlit night, he was awakened by a loud drumming of a grouse just a few rods away. Almost ever since, regularly about 2 o’clock, the grouse resumes his drumming. Mr. Gibson turned on his radio to see what might be on the air, and if it might quiet the grouse down a bit. It proved reverse English. The radio program stirred the old bird to renewed effort in his drumming – oftener and louder. Mr. Gibson said he would try different programs for effect on the grouse.

‘OF DAYS GONE BY’

By W. W. Sutton

What good wife is there who has not scolded the husband for telling the same old stories over and over again?

Well, do the old stories have no value?

Some have very little, while others have much. But isn’t this the way we got our history and isn’t it the way we are going to keep on writing history?

Recently, I received a letter from a younger Pocahontas County teacher asking me to give some account of my early school experiences in my native county, location of schools, the teachers, methods of discipline, etc.

There, I had a task. I set myself to it, recalling, trying to remember, digging it up from relics of the past, and I had some fun in the effort.

One of my old teachers recently passed on, at a ripe old age. He was a good scholar, had a good mind, and was in some respect, an artist. Let us take our hats off to the men and the women who struggled with the best means they had to open the way of learning to the boys and girls of their day. My eye often moistens when I look back to those days.

I do, indeed, appreciate them…

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Harold Mosser, of Green Bank, a son, Timothy Jarrell.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Schoolcraft, of Buckeye, a daughter, Wanda Sue.

Born To Mr. and Mrs. John Nelson, of Cass, a son, Gary Allen.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Elvin McQuain, of Dunmore, a daughter, Deborah Ann.