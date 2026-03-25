Thomas E. “Tom” Moore, age 70, of Mansfield, Texas, formerly of Marlinton, went to his heavenly home Tuesday March 3, 2026, after a long illness.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Lucy Moore; son, Thomas Shawn; daughter, Marsha Anne; brothers Melvin, Richard and Harold Moore; and sister, Jane Kelley.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, LuAnne Curry Moore; son, Thomas Jason Moore; daughter, Sharon Renee Moore Lindsey, (Matt); sisters, Sue Helton, Sally Parks, Carol Moore Beck and Patty Cloonan, all of Marlinton; his faithful dog, Lucy; six grandchildren, Miranda, Matthew, Mason and Malcom Lindsey, Helina Hodson and Jacob Wolf; and four great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.