Thursday, February 22, 1951

Our Army and Navy Boys

The following listed registrants were forwarded by Local Board No. 16, Pocahontas County, to Charles-ton, W. Va. to the Induction Station for Induction February 16, 1951:

From Marlinton:

Ivan Wendell Withers

Odie Everette Cutlip

John Newton Sparks, Jr.

McKinley Martin Friel

From Cass: Carl William Summerfield

From Bartow: Eldon Dean

From Clover Lick: Dennis Grimes, Jr.

From Newburg: Carl David McNeill

– – –

Reserve Officer Dr. John M. Mallow, Captain, Dental Corps, was in Baltimore over the weekend attending Army-sponsored meetings to discuss the latest developments in military medicine and surgery.

– – –

Carylon C. Kelley, of Marlinton, has volunteered for active duty with the army. He is a private First Class, Artillery Reserves.

– – –

Private Thomas Rimel, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Rimel, of Mountain Grove, Virginia, recently arrived at Fort Hood, Texas, and has been assigned to a unit of the famous 2nd Armored Division for training.

– – –

Private Edward L. Varner has been promoted to Corporal. He enlisted in the Service in January 1949 and has been in Korea since August 1950. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Varner, of Cass.

FIELD NOTES

Friend Fred Galford reports from Williams River that this old-time winter has been a good one for the bears. They kept frozen up most of the time.

Mr. Galford further says he has seen lots of wild cat tracks this winter and some big ones. As for fox tracks, there are more than he ever saw before. He saw where they had caught three gray squirrels and two grouse. He saw where foxes had even dug up thorn berries to eat. Anything to live on. If foxes continue to increase, there will be no small game to hunt.

Mr. Galford says this old-time winter forecasts a good crop year and lots of mast. The sleet and wet snows have pruned the trees pretty well. This gets worms and other insect pests to freeze and perish on the ground.

These panther tales going the rounds, reminded Charles J. and Lanty Sharp of a panther experience of some forty years ago. Their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Warwick Sharp, were living on Williams River, not far from the present home of Fred Galford. Mr. Sharp had a timber cutting contract with the Campbell Lumber Company.

The late W. J. Shearer had cut the hay on the meadows and wintered a herd of cows around the hay stacks. These were Tuckahoe cows, and when the hellebore leaves showed up in the spring as the first green things, they ate greedily of the deadly poison plants. Every single one perished miserably.

A big panther was not long in finding this free meal ticket, and night after night he came regularly to feed on the carcasses. Each morning, right at four o’clock, the big varmint would head back toward Big and Little Spruce Knobs…

WEDDING

Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Gay, of Clover Lick, are announcing the marriage of their daughter, Grace Virginia, to Michael Mynuk, Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Mynuk, of Berwick, Pennsylvania. The wedding took place at Elyria, Ohio, January 3, 1951.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Darrell Scott, of Hillsboro, a daughter, Carolyn Sue.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. David Gwinn, of Marlinton, a daughter, Twila Jean.

DEATHS

Jimmy Ratliff, aged 7 years, was killed by the accidental discharge of a 22-caliber rifle at his home near Edray February 13. The bullet took effect in his face and penetrated the brain.

On Thursday, the little body was laid to rest in the Cochran cemetery on Stony Creek., the service being held from the Edray church.

The little boy was a son of Albert Ratliff. His mother is dead. He is survived by his brother and sister, and his grandmother, Mrs. Anise Townsend.

– – –

Squire John Perry, aged about 77 years, died at his home at the mouth of Thorny Creek February 20.

– – –

French McClure, aged 22 years, was found dead in his car near Beverly Friday, February 16, 1951. He had been overcome by gas. His companion, a young man named Coombs, of Parsons, was unconscious, but regained consciousness at the Elkins Hospital.

Both men were employed by the Penn Line Corporation. The deceased was a son of Henry and Noble Poage McClure, of Warwick. The funeral will be held from the Poage Lane Church pending the arrival of his brother, Coe, from California.

– – –

Lacy Denton Sharp, aged 25, of Mill Point died February 14, from the effects of burns received in a fire which destroyed his home at a logging camp on Elk River near Whitaker Falls. Mrs. Sharp and their little son, Thomas, were seriously burned.

The funeral service was held from Trinity Church, and the body was laid to rest in the family cemetery on Stamping Creek.

– – –

Winters W. Sutton, aged 79 years, funeral service from the home of Mr. and Mrs. Kyle Curtis in Marlinton. Interment in Wanless Cemetery near Cass. He was a devoted father, loved by all his children and a good friend to all who knew him.