Thursday, January 11, 1951

Christmas week, the world around heard the radio announce the stealing of the Stone of Destiny from Westminster Abbey in London, right out of the crowning chair of the Kings of Britain. At last report this Stone of Scone had not been found. In England, the theft apparently created excitement.

Edward I carried the Stone away from Scotland and had himself crowned King of England and Scotland in a chair built around it. This was about 650 years ago and 27 kings have been crowned on it.

Before that, for about 450 years, the kings of Scotland had been crowned on it at Scone.

Before that, the Stone of Destiny was in the Campbell country of Argyllshire, headquarters of earlier Scottish rulers.

Before that, tradition has it the Stone was taken from Ireland, where the kings of Ireland were crowned on it.

Tradition further says the stone is the one which Jacob used as a pillow at Bethel where he saw the vision of the ladder reaching to Heaven, and the angles ascending and descending.

As to the tradition of the Stone of Scone coming from the Holy Land, I now see in the books that geologists insist it is merely a piece of Scottish sandstone. Count on the cold-blooded scientists to knock out the foundation stone of as fancy a tale as ever was handed down…

OUR MEN IN SERVICE

Private Eddie Lightner, of the Army Air Force, who recently completed his training at Lackland Air Force Base, has arrived in Greenland, where he is now assigned to duty. He is the son of Mrs. May Lightner, of Marlinton.

Sergeant Dempsey Lee Trainer, of the Army Air Force, stationed at Carswell Air Force Base, Texas, is spending a 15-day furlough with his mother, Mrs. Billy Evans, and other relatives here.

Robert E. Dumire, seaman recruit, USN, of Marlinton, is undergoing recruit training at the world’s largest Naval Training Center, Great Lakes, Illinois.

FIELD NOTES

Years ago, the talk of the community was the trapping of a red fox by the late D. A. McNeill, of Buckeye. He saw where some varmint was using a hole in the fence. He carefully set a trap and, wonder of wonders, one morning he found it had caught a big red fox

An old successful fox hunter used to tell me a gray fox could count one, but not two. So, he and his partner would track a grey fox to his hole. Then one would back up against a tree in good shooting range and the other would go tramping off toward home. In a few minutes the fox could be expected to stick his head out for to look around and get himself shot.

Back in the days when the best regulated farm homes of the community supported a hound or hounds to hold in check the fox menace, the trapping of a fox was an event to be talked about. Now the question has been raised whether present day trappers are smarter or present-day foxes are dumber.

The proper answer is that our trappers are more expert, and foxes are much more numerous and dumber, too. Our trappers now are taking advantage of the foxes by the use of scent. This is a short trick long used by Indians and professional trappers of the great north country.

I herewith submit this proof that this is an age of utter indifference to essential matters. One snowy morning during the holidays, Paul R. Overholt came back from his farm on Kee Flat, to say that a couple of wild cats had hunted rabbits all over the place the night before. Did the men of the countryside arise, call the dogs and engage in a soul stirring chase of the varmints?

Not by a long shot. Those varmints are still taking toll of small game and domestic fowl. Are we mice or men to be bantered thus by varmints?

ENGAGEMENT

Mr. and Mrs. J. G. Schoolcraft, of Buckeye, announce the engagement of their daughter, Anne, to Max O. Coffman, son of Mrs. Goldie Coffman, of Price Hill, and the late John Coffman.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Loyal Waugh, of Marlinton, a son.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Jay B. Graham, of Buckeye, a daughter, Elizabeth Ann.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Ira Jeffries, a daughter, Katherine Joan.

DEATH

J. H. Propst, aged 51 years, died at his home in Frank Monday. On Wednesday afternoon the funeral service was held from the Durbin Methodist Church. The deceased was a merchant and an employee of the Pocahontas Tanning Company. He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Eva Propst…