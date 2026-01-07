John Snyder

Contributing Writer

The Pocahontas County High School Lady Warriors basketball team traveled to Seth Saturday to take on Sherman High School.

The Warriors got off to a slow start but prevailed in the game 64 to 48.

Leading the way was Allison Taylor with 20 points and 14 rebounds; Calli Propst with 18 points and 12 rebounds; Alexis Arbogast made 3-three-pointers in her 10 points and had four assists. Shayla Bennett scored five points; Savana Sharp, three; and freshman Chloe Annett added eight points to the win.

The JV team also won and continues to improve despite playing against older girls.

The PCHS Varsity has an important away game at Pendleton County Thursday, January 8.

Game time is 6 p.m.

Saturday afternoon, January 10, PCHS Lady Warriors will host Tug Valley with the JV game beginning at 4 p.m. and the Varsity Girls will take on the highly ranked Tug Valley Varsity Girls at 6 p.m.

WARRIOR BOYS

The Warrior Boys Basketball team will play Richwood at home Saturday afternoon, January 10, at 2 p.m.

They have an away game Tuesday, January 13, at Meadow Bridge and will play at home Friday, January 16, when they host Bath County High School.