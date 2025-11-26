Thursday, November 30, 1950

BIG NOVEMBER STORM

Friday afternoon, November 25, it came on to snow. It kept up steadily until better than two feet had fallen up to Wednesday morning. About 20 inches was the most that could be measured at any one time.

Not only came deep snow, but low temperature and steady, high wind. Down at zero and wind a blowing were true, cruel words, and not merely a saying.

The State Road force had days and nights of battle to keep highways open. They just did that very thing, too, accomplishing wonders in maintaining their standing as the best county road force in the State. The high winds steadily drifted the snow, to make the task especially difficult.

Schools have been closed all week.

As great as was the snowfall here, it was much heavier in many other parts of the State – 40 inches at Clarksburg and Parkersburg; three feet at Morgantown, Kingwood reported the heaviest snow.

This is put down as the worst storm for West Virginia in 59 years and the worst November storm on record.

The last storm severe enough to close schools in Pocahontas County came December 12, 1944.

FIELD NOTES

On Friday morning, a party of hunters from Pennsylvania came through town with a big bear on their car. It had been killed over in the Black Forest on Mountain Lick. The bear dogs of Fred Galford had it up a tree.

– – –

A press release printed in daily papers from Des Moines, Iowa, brought the news of a panther roaming the northeastern part of that great city. A number of people have seen the panther, and they report his color is dark. The track measures four inches across.

Since the above was written, a note comes from Mrs. William Brown (Alice Hannah), of Des Moines. She says a dozen bears in Pocahontas county would not cause as much disturbance as this beast. The panther hunt has been first page news for the city papers for almost a week. It is being hunted near the Brown home. Mrs. Brown enclosed a picture of one hunt. Cars and trucks were parked by the score and 125 men were lined up. This particular hunt was called off when a man was wounded by shot intended for a fox. He was not seriously injured. The fox was killed.

WEDDINGS

Announcement has been made of the marriage of Minter C. Moore, son of Ressie W. Moore, of Marlinton, and the late Mrs. Moore, to Miss Helen Louise Meek, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Meek, of Salamanca, New York.

– – –

Mr. and Mrs. Glenn P. Tracy, of Boyer, announce the marriage of their daughter, Marian Ramona, to Robert David Bittle, son of Mr. and Mrs. Foster D. Bittle, of Oakland, Md.

Mrs. Bittle is an alumnus of Green Bank High School and received her B. S. Degree in music from West Virginia University in 1949.

Mr. Bittle graduated from Oakland High School and is a veteran of three years in the Navy… He attended John Hopkins University; Potomac State and received his B. S. and M. S. degrees in Chemical Engineering from WVU…

DEATHS

Samuel Monroe Beard, son of the late Josiah Osborne Beard and Eveline Medora Yeager Beard, died at his home at Green Bank November 24, 1950; aged 64 years.

On June 5, 1912, he married Mary Brown. Funeral service was held from the family residence with interment in the Arbovale cemetery. Active pallbearers were Lake Beard, Beard Kerr, Argile Arbogast, Ralph Arbogast, Warren Brown, Randolph Bledsoe, Forrest Burner and Vere Barkley. Mr. Beard was an honest and exemplary citizen. The highest tribute that can be paid to him is expressed in the poem by Sam Walter Foss, “That he lived by the side of the road and was a friend to man.”

– – –

Judge George Solter, of Baltimore. For many terms he was a Judge of the Supreme Court of Maryland. His brother is our Dr. H. C. Solter. The Judge is well known in Pocahontas County where he maintained a summer home at Island Ford on the Greenbrier River.

– – –

Harold Cogar, aged 29 years, died at Johnsonburg, Penns., November 25, 1950. The funeral was held from the Campbelltown Church with burial in Indian Draft Cemetery.