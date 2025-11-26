Melondy Phillips

Staff Writer

This article is not to be used as medical advice and is for entertainment purposes only.

Frankincense Essential Oil

Frankincense has a rich fragrant smell that many find very pleasant and has been used medicinally for thousands of years. Frankincense oil can be applied directly to skin for a quick decrease in the appearance and size of a bruise. Frankincense contains anti-inflammatory properties that help relieve pain and swelling. Its aroma can help open sinuses as well as assist with relaxation and sleep, which is another important element of the healing process. Frankincense, paired with turmeric oil, has been used for the treatment of soft tissue injuries such as bruises, bumps, skin flaws, pain and small muscle tears.

Turmeric Essential Oil

Turmeric oil, when paired with frankincense oil, has been shown to work well in alleviating pain and to enhance healing. The anti-inflammatory characteristics of turmeric oil are most likely responsible for alleviating pain. In recent years, turmeric has earned a name as an ideal inflammation, wound, and cut healing agent. Healthline.com states, “The curcumin found in turmeric can help wounds heal by decreasing inflammation and oxidation. It also lowers the response of your body to cutaneous wounds. This results in your wounds healing more quickly. Studies have found that turmeric can positively affect tissue and collagen as well.”

Tea Tree Essential Oil

Tea tree essential oil is known for its antibacterial abilities as well as its potential to heal injuries. The antibacterial components of tea tree oil keep wounds and bruises from getting worse during the healing process. Tea tree essential oil may accelerate healing by increasing cell regeneration which helps treat damaged skin cells. Furthermore, its anti-inflammatory properties are strong enough to rapidly decrease burning sensations and can help as a pain reliever. Overall, tea tree oil can be an excellent treatment for wounds and bruises.

Geranium Essential Oil

Research shows that rose geranium essential oil can significantly decrease inflammation. Geranium oil may be one of the most beneficial essential oils for bruises due to its ability to decrease swelling. This oil has been shown to encourage the creation of healthy new tissue by increasing circulation to the location of a bruise. A few drops of this oil can be added to a hot bath for soaking sore muscles and bruised tissue or added to carrier oil and applied directly to the skin. It is advised not to apply the undiluted oil directly to the skin since it might cause irritation.

Lavender Essential Oil

Lavender essential oil has a number of therapeutic agents that help alleviate discomfort associated with bruising. It can promote quicker bruise repair by generating new skin cells. Lavender essential oil has antibacterial and antiseptic properties. Because of these capabilities, it may keep bruises from worsening by protecting them from external toxins. Lavender improves wound healing while its aroma can also aid in relaxation and sleep. Mix a few drops into your favorite carrier oil or skin care product and apply it to your skin. Diluting lavender oil into some carrier oil can make a nice rub for sore muscles, joints, and wounds to help them recover.

Camphor Oil

Camphor oil has a long history of traditional use for treating bruises and other minor injuries. In many cultures, camphor is incorporated into topical balms, liniments and ointments which are applied to swollen areas and bruises to help soothe them. Camphor produces a cooling sensation when applied to the skin which can help distract from pain and discomfort. Camphor increases local blood flow when used topically, which traditional practitioners believed may speed up the healing process for bruises by dispersing the pooled blood and reducing swelling.



Wintergreen Oil

The active ingredient in wintergreen oil, methyl salicylate, is closely related to aspirin and has anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties. This is one reason wintergreen oil products may help with the pain and inflammation of bruising. Wintergreen oil was originally harvested from a certain type of birch tree; however, most wintergreen oil on the market today is synthetic. During the cold months of winter, we enjoy a warm cup of tea made from the branches of this tree and sweetened with just a touch of honey.

Carrier Oil

Jojoba Oil

Native Americans have used jojoba oil for centuries to treat skin and scalp conditions, as well as for wound care. Studies show it benefits people with acne, psoriasis and sunburn and may help prevent some bacterial infections.

Some of the compounds in jojoba oil help dissolve skin flakes and scales and build healthy skin layers in their place. That can help restore the normal barrier function of your skin. In addition, the natural wax in jojoba oil includes anti-inflammatory compounds that may soothe itchiness and flakiness.

Miscellaneous

Item for Bruises Comfrey

It is no secret that comfrey is one of my favorite herbs for many reasons. One of my articles was about the wonderful uses of comfrey.

Comfrey has amazing healing benefits. It speeds cell replication for faster healing of all types of wounds, including bruises. A poultice applied directly to the affected area induces quicker healing, which has been verified in clinical studies. Adding a pinch of cayenne pepper (for those who can handle it) increases circulation to the area and works in synergy with the comfrey to bring about faster healing.

There are so many other natural products that are excellent for bruise and wound healing. I encourage everyone to do their own research. Do not accept any single source of information as fact, cross check everything.