Thursday, October 11, 1950

Samuel Gibson has broken ground for a nice two-story house on his lots in Hamilton Field.

– – –

E. G. Herold has broken ground for a nice bungalow on his lots in Hamilton Field.

– – –

Moody Moore, veteran of the First World War, with long service in the front lines in France and Germany, attended the stockyard sale. The cab top and front fenders of his big truck showed dings. Of course, I hinted around to find out how come. Bull trouble was the reply. A neighbor, E. J. McLaughlin, had a big bull which had outgrown his welcome and so was consigned to the auction block. The animal was considered tame and gentle, so it was not considered necessary to tie him in the six foot cattle rack on Mr. Moore’s truck.

The bull had other ideas and proceeded to come out of the rack over the top of the steel cab, on to the fenders and then to the ground. No one and nothing was hurt. It is not necessary to add the animal was securely tied when he had again been coaxed into the rack.

– – –

Monterey, Virginia – Rapt attention was being paid in the Victory Adventist Church here as the climax of an inspiring sermon by the Rev. L. S. Shires, in exchange from the McDowell Methodist Church, was being reached.

Stillness prevailed. Not a sound was to be heard, not even a mouse. The audience was completely enthralled by the solemnity of the occasion, when suddenly the pattering of an uninvited guest was heard down one of the aisles.

No bashful fellow was he, nor did he look slyly for an empty seat in the rear where he could just slide into unnoticed. Instead, he stalked boldly up to the altar while the preacher was expounding the Gospel in front, he looked about and took one leap straight to the pulpit stand and first upon the Bible itself. Then he presented himself as Mr. Red Fox Squirrel, and to show his appreciation of the visiting pastor, he pounced upon the helpless guest’s head, scratching and pawing for a foothold.

The sermon stopped with the preacher turning his attention frantically to the task of ridding himself of the unwanted, uninvited and rude guest of the morning. Finally, he succeeded in flinging Mr. Squirrel to the floor, and in the face of that kind of treatment, the latter literally flew out of the edifice to the wide-open spaces where he was more the master.

Meanwhile the church service ended abruptly, and Mr. Shires was given first aid treatment.

BYE, BYE BLACKBOARD

It’s Bye, Bye, Blackboard in the modern schoolroom. Green chalk boards with yellow chalk take their place. The innovation is recommended by the American Optometric Association in the interest of easier seeing. Blackboards absorb too much light and cause visual distortion.

DEATHS

Our oldest citizen, W. Hanson Carpenter, aged 102 years, of Marlinton died Saturday. A few days before he had suffered a stroke of paralysis. On Monday noon, the funeral was held from the Smith Funeral Home. Burial in Dunmore cemetery. The deceased was a son of the late Hugh and Margaret Grimes Carpenter. He married Elizabeth McCloud, who preceded him many years ago. His second wife was Matilda Ray, who preceded him seven years ago… His five sons are Ellet, Henry, George, Clarence and Jesse.

– – –

Mrs. Maymie Byrd Dean, aged 50 years, of Huntersville, died Friday, October 6, 1950. On Sunday afternoon, the funeral service was held from Liberty Church at Green Bank, interment was in Arbovale cemetery. The deceased was a daughter of Walter D. and Dora A. Byrd, of Cass.

– – –

Jasper J. Loury, aged 69 years died at his home in Cass on Friday. Funeral service was conducted from the Cass Methodist Church with burial in the Dilley Cemetery.

KILLED IN ACTION

Casualty List No. 116 gives the names of two West Virginia men killed in action in Korea. One of these was Private Bernard Eugene Carr, son of Ernest N. Carr, of Marlinton.