Thursday, July 27, 1950

LOCAL MENTION

Rev. J. C. McLaughlin and son, William, of Keyser, are camping at the Buckley Rocks, on their annual fishing trip. William is headed for Germany this fall.

– – –

Mr. and Mrs. Joe McKenney, Mr. and Mrs. Francis Skaggs and Miss Norma Sue McKenney were in Beckley Sunday.

– – –

Mrs. Lura M. Brill and Mr. and Mrs. Charles Edward McElwee were in Charleston last Thursday.

– – –

Little Miss Wenona Shue successfully underwent a tonsillectomy Thursday at the Grace Hospital in Richmond, Virginia. Miss Shue is vacationing with relatives in Richmond.

– – –

The Busy Beavers 4-H Club and their leader, Mrs. Dewey Burr, enjoyed a wiener roast at Watoga State Park last Monday night. Lil Dawson was with them. Everyone had a nice time.

HIGH SCHOOL PLACEMENTS

Green Bank: Virgil B. Harris, Principal; Verna Dean Sheets, W. E. Blackhurst, Rosemary Coyner, John Townsend, A. S. Hill, Charles R. McElwee, Harold C. Mouser, Minnie B. Parg, Flora Lee Post, June Riley, David W. Smith, Raymond L. Swadley.

Hillsboro: Edmond J. Fogg, Principal. Virginia Callison, Mary Louise Dolinger, LeeRoy P. Hanna, LeRoy D. Jeffreys, Hattie J. Sheets, Ida Gay Hiner, Thelma W. Weber, Bennett Stump.

Marlinton: H. A. Yeager, Principal; Emery L. Anderson, Jr., Priscilla Collins, Joan Sharp Bell, Leslie Gehauf, Leeta B. Killings-worth, Edith May, Orr Lee McMann, Alice McClintic Moore, Charles Edward McElwee, Pauline Reynolds, Glenna Sharp Moses, Anna Madge Shiffler, Mary Skaggs, Helen Smith, Peggy Smith, Juanita Spencer, John V. White, Sam Brill.

FIELD NOTES

Reports of a mysterious animal which recently killed a 200-pound calf in Webster County have been received by the conservation commission from Conservation Officers Hilleary, Greagory and H. H. Meador, who investigated the killing.

The calf was killed, they said, on the farm of Tom John near the head of Camp Run. The only marks on it were claw marks on the back and hips and a hole eaten in its stomach. No tracks could be found, but on a rail fence where the predator apparently left the field were claw marks. The killer almost certainly was not a bear, bobcat or dog, said the officers but was a member of the cat family. Old timers in the area were quoted as saying it was a panther, and, with this conclusion, Meador was inclined to agree.

– – –

Hobert Pyles, of Seebert, had the unusual experience of catching a couple of minks at the same time in one steel trap. Each was caught by a front foot. The minks had been in the trap only a few minutes when found. The Pyles family had been losing a lot of chickens, so Mr. Pyles made a blind set beside a wire fence, where he had an idea the varmints would travel.

– – –

One day last week, George Geiger, of Drinnen Ridge, toward the close of day, went down to his pastureland on Indian Draft to drive the cows up to the milk gap. He got the herd started on its homeward way, when all of a sudden, they began to show signs of excitement. They began to back up, including the bull and were about to go around or over the driver. Looking to see what the trouble was, Mr. Geiger saw two panthers hardly a couple hundred feet from him. Out in the open, he got a good view. One of them was an immense creature possible eight feet in length, the other was considerably smaller but still plenty big. The panthers took their own good time moving off to the nearby forest.

– – –

Some weeks before, not far from this place in Indian Draft, Guy Walker saw a big panther.

This Indian Draft has ever been a traveling way and a crossing place for panthers. The late Uncle Harry McDowell would often report panther tracks and sign in spring and fall from this place.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Dilley, of Clover Lick, a daughter.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. June McCloud of Marlinton, a daughter, Sharon Louise.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Tempest Hill, of Hunters-ville, a son, Kenneth Allen.

DEATHS

Kenneth A. Wilfong, aged 75 years, died July 24, 1950 at the home of his sister, Mrs. Abbie Arbogast. Funeral service was held from the Arbovale Church.

– – –

Margaret Daughtery Jackson, aged about 30 years, daughter of Boyd Daughtery, died in Boston, Mass. Burial in Mt. View Cemetery, the service being held from Smith’s Funeral Home by Rev. I. H. Goodwyn.

– – –

George Patrick McLaughlin, aged 69 years, of Stony Bottom, died July 19, 1950. On Friday the funeral was held from Alexander Memorial Church with interment in Stony Bottom Cemetery. This well-known citizen of Pocahontas County is survived by his wife, Mrs. Cordie Townsend McLaughlin and their four sons…

– – –

Mrs. Flora Mae Sheets Grogg, 51, of Green Bank, daughter of Mrs. Addie Gum Sheets and the late David L. Sheets, died July 21, 1950, at her home. Funeral service was held at the home by Rev. Q. R Arbogast with interment in Abovale cemetery.

– – –

Mrs. Susie Smith Mayo, wife of O. H. Mayo, aged 60, died suddenly of a heart attack July 24, 1950. No arrangements have been made pending arrival of near relatives from Erie, Penn. Interment will be made in Buckeye Cemetery. The deceased was a daughter of the late B. F. Smith.