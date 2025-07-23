Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

Since Pocahontas County High School was placed under a state of emergency by the State Department of Education in January, high school staff has been diligently working, with the help of consultant Deirdre Cline, to address the issues highlighted in the comprehensive plan.

While there has been a lot of progress on the academic side, there are renovations that need to take place next.

At the Pocahontas County Board of Education meeting July 15, superintendent Dr. Leatha Williams explained that she discussed the state of the school with director of maintenance Duane Gibson and they both came up with several areas that need attention.

Williams said that the bathrooms are in bad shape and need to be upgraded, as well as the main office. She added the special education room needs to be moved out of the art room and into the main building.

Williams also said that since the gym floor is being replaced, it would be nice to paint the entire gym to add to the facelift.

In the discussion about renovations, Williams add-ed that the central office needed some upgrades due to changes in staff. She assured the board that there is funding in the budget to make the renovations, and the jobs would all be put out to bid in a proper manner.

The board agreed that renovations needed to be made and approved for Williams and Gibson to move forward with plans for both PCHS and the central office.

Williams also discussed the progress made with the state of emergency plan and said all PCHS student schedules were mailed out and students were given information on how to make changes prior to the school year, if needed.

One area that still needs intervention is the special education department, county-wide. Williams said there was monitoring done and the county has several areas in which it is in non-compliance.

It was on the agenda for the board to approve contracted services with Lydia Young, who will work with the special education teachers and principals in getting back into compliance in all areas.

The board approved the contract.

In miscellaneous management, the board approved:

• hiring Doug Clemons with Education Consulting Team, LLC, for Clerk of the Works mentoring and assistance for Duane Gibson.

• to pursue a JROTC program at PCHS.

• to post and hire summer groundskeepers.

• to post and hire student workers to assist with painting and groundskeeping.

In personnel management, the board approved:

• employment of Duane Williams, as teacher of fifth grade at Marlinton Elementary School, effective for the 2025-2026 school year, for 200 days.

• requested transfer of Darlene Arbogast from teacher of special education/multi-categorical/autism to teacher of CTE business administration/management at Pocahontas County High School, effective for the 2025-2026 school year.

• retirement of Scott Kelley as bus driver.

• requested transfer of Allen Taylor to Scott Kelley’s former bus run.

• requested transfer of Loretta Wayne from secretary II/accountant II to cook III at Green Bank Elementary-Middle School, effective for the 2025-2026 school year.

• employment of Charlie Hughes as instructional specialist for summer school, effective July through July 30.

The next board meeting is Tuesday, August 5, at 6 p.m. at the board of education conference room in Buckeye.