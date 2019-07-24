Thursday, July 27, 1944

Our Army and Navy Boys

Mrs. Lucy J. King, of Cass, received a telegram from the War Department stating that her son, Pvt. Letcher L. King, was killed in action in Italy, May 12. Mrs. King also received the Purple Heart which was awarded her son.

Warren Passmore, of Mount Morris, New York, was killed in the Invasion of France. He would have been 20 years old in September. His mother is the former Dorothy Williams, formerly of Marlinton.

Word was received of the death of PFC Clifton Perkins, who was stationed at Greensboro, N. C. His brothers are Henry Perkins, of Woodrow; and Clyde Perkins, of Huntersville, and his sister is Mrs. P. W. Underwood, of Huntersville.

Mr. and Mrs. John Rhea, of Monterville, have been notified that their son, Technician Fifth Grade Elmer B. Ray, was seriously wounded on June 11th while crossing the channel from England to France.

Harry Miller, Jr., of Dunmore, is serving on the U. S. S. Cruiser Tuscaloosa, which carried one of the Admirals directing the landing fleet off the Beachhead of Normandy, France. The Tuscaloosa also took part in the shelling of the Beachhead before the troops landed.

LETTER

Somewhere in France

Dear Mr. Price:

While I have a few moments to spare, I want to write and let you know I received the good old Pocahontas Times yesterday and I was happy to receive the hometown paper. I received a letter from home at the same time, so I crawled in my fox hole and I couldn’t read one for looking at the other, for they were the first mail I received after landing in France.

My Staff Sergeant came on the hunt for me after missing me from the chow line, which was very unusual, and he found me in my home, which is a fox hole, fast asleep with the paper in one hand and my letter in the other, and I was dreaming of good old West Virginia and all of my good friends whom I hope to see soon.

Mr. Price, I will thank you again for the paper and hope you keep ‘em coming. I will close wishing you health and happiness.

Yours truly,

John E. Walker

Church Picnic

The Pollyanna Sunday School Class of the Marlinton Presbyterian Church held its annual picnic on the church lawn Monday night. A delicious supper was served at 6:30 p.m. to members and guests of the class. Those present were Kathryn Ardell, Ethel Barlow, Louise Barlow, Bonnie Brooks, Pauline Cross, Helen Davis, Luella Eubanks, Ellen Gay, Margarite Gay, Veda Kershner, Edith LaRue, Jean Lockridge, Margaret Moore, May Shafer, Blanche Sharp, Glenna Sharp, Katherine Wiseman, Nell Young, Mrs. J. C. Wool.

Guests were: Clark Young, Lee Johnson, Groves Trumbo, Mr. and Mrs. J. M. Bear, Mrs. J. T. Bear, Sr., Mrs. Ora McNeill, Mrs. Wise Herold, Mrs. Alice Jackson, Jack Sharp, Lewis Gay. Children: Paul Cross, Richard and Bobby Barlow, Betty Sharp, Lois Ann LaRue, Danny Moore, Jack and Bob Gay, Wilda and Johnny Young, Margaret Ann Eubanks, Jimmy Wool, Jimmy, Billy and Sybil Lea Davis, Herbert Ardell, Julia Ann Lockridge, Saundra and Kay Kershner, Jeanne Stull.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. William Stull, a son, named William Hunter. Mr. Stull is in the Navy in foreign service. Mrs. Stull is the former Miss Virginia Pyles.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Calvin Sharp, a son named Calvin Junior Sharp.

DEATHS

James O. Smith, aged 64 years, died at his home in Marlinton July 21, 1944… He was a son of the late Captain A. E. and Emma Hall Smith… His body was laid to rest in the family plot in Mt. View Cemetery. The pall bearers were Clyde Waugh, R. S. McNeill, Albert Curry, T. J. Mason, Merle Irvine and Frank King. The honorary pallbearers, S. B. Wallace, Herbert Vaughan, Harper Smith, James Bear, Dr. N. R. Price, June McElwee, Judge S. H. Sharp.

The flower bearers were Marguerite Gay, Nancy Currence, Polly Reynolds, Dottie Lou McLaughlin, Mar- garet McLaughlin, Mary Margaret Herold, Margaret Barlow, Cathleen Vaughan…

Mrs. Alice Rowan Robertson, passed away at her home on Drenin Ridge July 17, 1944. Born at Hot Springs, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late George W. Rowan and Elizabeth McLaughlin Rowan, who were married soon after the construction of the covered bridge over the Greenbrier River. Mr. Rowan being one of the assistants of the bridge builder, Lemuel Chenoweth..

Mrs. Robertson was twice married. Her first marriage was to David A. Gwin, of Warm Springs, Virginia… Her second marriage was to Alexander S. Robertson, of Rockbridge County, Virginia. He was a well known lumber dealer and manufacturer. With the coming of the railroad to Pocahontas, they moved here from Hot Springs and a few years later bought the Drenin Ridge farm.

Mrs. Robertson was laid to rest in the Edray cemetery.