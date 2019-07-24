Peach Honey
Ripe peaches
Sugar
Peel, pit and halve peaches. Mash fruit thoroughly.
Measure, and add 2 cups sugar to each cup of peach pulp.
Set over low heat and bring to a boil, stirring constantly.
Simmer until thick and clear – about 30 minutes.
Stir frequently to prevent scorching.
Pack in hot sterilized jars and process.
Peach Conserve
4 cups coarsely chopped peaches
1/2 cup coarsely chopped pitted prunes, uncooked
1/3 cup seeded raisins
1 medium orange, seeded and ground
1/2 cup water
1 cup light corn syrup
1/4 cup chopped pecans
Put peaches into a heavy saucepan, and chop them with the edge of a serving spoon.
Add prunes, raisins, orange, water and corn syrup.
Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer until dark and thick – about an hour.
Add nuts and cook 5 minutes longer.
Pack in hot sterilized jars and process.
Makes 2 pints.
One quart of undrained canned peaches may be used, omitting the 1/2 cup water and using only 3/4 cup corn syrup.