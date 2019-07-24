Peach Honey

Ripe peaches

Sugar

Peel, pit and halve peaches. Mash fruit thoroughly.

Measure, and add 2 cups sugar to each cup of peach pulp.

Set over low heat and bring to a boil, stirring constantly.

Simmer until thick and clear – about 30 minutes.

Stir frequently to prevent scorching.

Pack in hot sterilized jars and process.

Peach Conserve

4 cups coarsely chopped peaches

1/2 cup coarsely chopped pitted prunes, uncooked

1/3 cup seeded raisins

1 medium orange, seeded and ground

1/2 cup water

1 cup light corn syrup

1/4 cup chopped pecans

Put peaches into a heavy saucepan, and chop them with the edge of a serving spoon.

Add prunes, raisins, orange, water and corn syrup.

Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer until dark and thick – about an hour.

Add nuts and cook 5 minutes longer.

Pack in hot sterilized jars and process.

Makes 2 pints.

One quart of undrained canned peaches may be used, omitting the 1/2 cup water and using only 3/4 cup corn syrup.