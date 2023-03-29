Thursday, April 1, 1948

You Can’t ‘Try’ Communism

One important difference between the American Way of Life and the communistic way is set forth in these words:

“In America, you can always change your mind… But under Communism, you don’t think. You don’t talk. You don’t ‘try’ anything – because you can’t change your mind.”

That paragraph is taken from a booklet issued by The R. R. Donnelley and Sons Company of Chicago. The article sets forth the only approach of the communist or his fellow-traveler who sidles up to an American citizen, harassed by petty annoyances, and says:

“Why don’t Americans try Communism? You’d be a lot better off, and, anyway, you have nothing to lose. Try it.”

The headline over the Donnelley reply is, “You Can’t Try Communism.”

In part, the article says:

“You can’t ‘try’ communism anymore than you can ‘try’ cyanide. You either buy Communism or you don’t. If you do buy the Red Package, you have bought it for keeps. It is yours. You are stuck with it. No return of goods. You do not change your mind.

“Maybe America is not exactly heaven all the time, but at least you can holler without some party member beating your ears off. You can gripe without being liquidated. In America, you can always throw your weight around and sooner or later things get better.

“Keep an eye open for the oily comrade. When he tells you to ‘try’ Communism, you know the comeback. Say to him “What do you mean ‘try?’ Why not try arsenic or cancer or leprosy? How can you ‘try’ something when you cannot change your mind?”

FIELD NOTES

Henry Perkins found a newly shed antler of a great deer on Cranberry last week. There are four snags on this beam. It has a circumference of nearly six inches at the base, and is two feet in length.

– – –

Elmer Poage, of Edray, is the proud possessor of six beautiful thoroughly domesticated wild mallard ducks. He got the start last year with eggs from Monroe County. While the fowls fly about the farm, they have been bred away from the wild enough not to have any instinctive desire to leave out for the north in the spring or the south in the fall.

– – –

The Sharp twins, Austin and Oscar, the bear hunters, for the past year or two have maintained a most important public service in the way of being on call with a pack of bear fighting dogs. The only trouble has been they could not always be reached promptly when a farmer needed to report a bear raid. This has now been remedied – call Jack’s Day and Night Taxi Stand in Marlinton. The directions, as ever, is for the sheep owner to call in promptly when he has found a bear has raided his flock… The sooner the hounds are put on the sign, the better for every one concerned, except the bear.

WEDDING

Mr. and Mrs. W. H. Rogers, of Buckeye, announce the marriage of their daughter, Grace Catherine, to William Dickson Workman, son of Mrs. Sol Workman, of Hillsboro, and the late Mr. Workman…

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Edward J. Baldwin, of Dunmore, a daughter, named Marylyn Jean.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Jack M. McCauley, of Marlinton, a son.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. John Tacey, of Cass, a daughter, named Karen Sue.

DEATHS

Jay Buckley, aged 64 years, died at his home near Buckeye Monday morning, March 29, 1948… On Wednesday afternoon his body was laid in the family plot in Mountain View Cemetery, the service being held at the home of Mr. and Mrs. W. W. Graham at Buckeye… Mr. Buckley was a prominent citizen, long connected with the lumber industry as inspector and grader.

– – –

Mrs. Emma Kelly Bowers, aged 76 years, widow of the late William Bowers, died at her home on Knapps Creek Friday, March 26, 1948… On Monday afternoon, the funeral service was held from the Minnehaha Methodist Church… Her body was laid to rest in the cemetery on Browns Mountain.

– – –

Robert Lee Nottingham, aged 84 years, died at his home in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, March 25, 1948. On Sunday afternoon his body was laid to rest in the Dunmore Cemetery.

– – –

Mrs. Birdie Shrader, aged 65 years, of Cass, died Saturday March 20, 1948, at her home. On Wednesday, the funeral service was held from the Presbyterian Church of Cass… Burial was in the Arbovale Cemetery.