Thursday, March 18, 1948

For fear of embarrassing our President Truman by subjecting him to undue pressure, I have consistently refrained from writing a piece urging him to announce his intention of being a candidate to succeed himself. Last week, Mr. Truman took this forthright step, and so I rush in to print to commend his action, and to heartily pledge him support.

Hardly since the days of President Lincoln and President Johnson have the gray wolves of politics laid on more viciously to snap and to snarl and to pull down and to hamstring a champion of the rights of common people.

Down in the secession belt, they want to klux our President because of his civil rights program. One item is a Federal law to do away with the poll tax paying requirement of the State given right to vote, as applied to national offices. From the Potomac to the Rio Grande come the howling of tin horn politicians, beneficiaries of copper riveted organizations founded upon and maintained by such sinful limitations of right and safeguard of the free people, a free and unhedged ballot.

Small wonder they howl as lost souls, smelling fire and viewing their doom. They know too well their backs are against the wall; their chance in a free honest election is as the proverbial white frost under an August sun. Let them but keep this stranglehold on the ballot, and no voice will be raised for federal anti-lynch law and other items of the civil rights program…

POLITICS

It is with considerable satisfaction this editor can make the announcement that Richard F. Currence will be a candidate for reelection to the office Prosecuting Attorney of Pocahontas County.

With equal pleasure also, I can say with authority that Dewey Burr will be out to succeed himself as Assessor of Pocahontas County.

– – –

We are authorized to announce Frank P. McLaughlin, as a candidate for Sheriff of Pocahontas County, subject to the will of the Democratic voters in the Primary Election. He announces the following deputies: R. W. Brown, of Greenbank, Ralph Moore, of Huntersville; O. B. Curry, Jailor; and Graham LaRue, of Hillsboro, Office Deputy.

– – –

We are authorized to announce Ralph W. Smith, of Bartow, as a candidate for Sheriff of Pocahontas County, subject to the action of the Democratic voters…

– – –

This paper is authorized to announce O. W. Barnett, of Cloverlick, for Sheriff, subject to the will of the Republican voters in the primary election. His deputies: Leo Davis, of Marlinton, Office; Wade Morris, of Cass, Jailor; Ralph G. Lowe, of Greenbank District, and Benton Smith of Little Levels District, Field Deputies.

STATE DOG

(Willyum in Clarksburg Exponent)

Hon. Clarence. W. Meadows, Governor

Charleston, W.Va.

Dear Gov;

I see where you have received a request from the magazine, “Our Dumb Animals,” to designate or adopt an official state dog for West Virginia, just like we have an official flower in the rhododendron, and I’m in favor of you complying, although there may be a delicate question of whether you have that kind of authority.

I seem to recall that the rhododendron was picked by a vote of the school children before the legislature had the nerve to adopt it, and think how much bigger the argument would be over a dog…

Suppose you announced that the rat terrier was the official dog of West Virginia, well, the fox hunters from up the “hollers” and beagle tans and the boys and gals who favor cocker spaniels and the Irish setter gang, and the English setters and those who go in for Boston Bulls and collies and poodles, and the Lord only knows how many more, all would launch a drive on you and on each other, and then we’d have the derndest time you ever saw. Then you’d wish you never heard of an official West Virginia dog…

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Anderson, of Marlinton, a son, named Melvin Lee.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Brown Campbell, of Dunmore, a son, named Benjamin Brown.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Durard Stanley, of Renick, a daughter.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. John A. Hayes, a son, named John Andrews.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. William Pritt, of Buckeye, a daughter, named Betty Emma.