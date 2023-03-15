Thursday, March 15, 1923

GOES TO PEN

John Hatfield confessed to the crime of moonshining, and was sentenced to two years in the penitentiary and to pay a fine of $300, by Judge Sharp at a special term of the Circuit Court last week. Hatfield is a man of middle age, who came here from Virginia about a year ago.

– – –

William Alexander Varner died at his home on Elk, March 9, 1923, after a short illness of pneumonia. For some years his health has not been the best. He was 73 years old… Burial at the Varner graveyard on Sunday morning.

Mr. Varner was one of the best citizens of Pocahontas county and a man widely known and respected. He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Mary Gibson Varner, and their two children, Mrs. Charles G. McGuire and Harry Varner. He was a son of the late John Varner and his wife, Mrs. Isabel Hannah Varner.

– – –

John Paul Simmons, a Marlinton school boy, has rigged himself up a wireless telephone outfit that works to perfection. He started on it last summer and after months of tireless experiment, he is now able to pick up messages from the four corners of the country. Each night, the air is full of radio concerts, speeches, sermons and what not. If you don’t like the Pittsburgh program, turn the thingamabob, and you are receiving from another station. These homemade outfits are inexpensive and any bright boy can rig one up.

– – –

Dogs have been making raids on the sheep of the farmers nearby to Marlinton. A number of sheep have been killed, and at least three dogs have come up missing. So pestiferous have the dogs become that a number of farmers have warned their neighbors to keep their dogs tied, as dogs running loose without people with them will be killed on sight.

KNAPPS CREEK

Knapps Creek has changed from a quiet rural farming section to one of great business activity. We have three large lumber camps, with some smaller ones in operation, also one can see a steam log loader, three steam shovels in operation, and we are soon to have one of the finest roads in the state, which will be greatly appreciated by our people.

We are sorry that the Moore school, taught by Miss Enid Harper, is drawing to a close. We are also sorry to hear some of the people of the county advertising for more ignorance by trying to put our schools back to the old standard. I don’t want to go back to the old pioneer days myself… I am only 12 years old, and I am out for an education. In looking over the county, I notice that lots of the most important positions are held by people who have had much better educational qualifications than our people who are just as good.

LAW ORDERS

Grand jurors: Auburn Friel, Frank R. Hunter, E. N. Moore, H. H. Waugh, W. J. Hebb, R. C. May, Fred Gwinn, Coe Beverage, Walter Grimes, II, W. Harper, E. J. Adkison, Henry Shinaberry, W. W. Kennison, Garfield Grimes, A. J. Sharp and Howard Buzzard.

State v Arlie Simmons, guilty, paroled.

Grand Jury finished its labors Thursday morning. For felonies there were 10 indictments returned, and 30 indictments for misdemeanors.

State v John Hatfield, $300 fine and two years in the penitentiary.

State v Joe Arbogast, guilty, $50 and three months in jail.

State v William Casteel, indictment dismissed, defendant dead.

Rule entered against Axel Lantz and D. W. McCarty for non-appearance before grand jury.

‘FOUR HORSEMEN’ SMASHES ALL RECORDS

The long-awaited Rex Ingram production of “The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse” is coming to the Amusu Theatre beginning April 5th. This is the picture that cost Metro $1,000,000 to make and from all accounts, the $1,000,000 was well spent as critics agree that all other efforts at production on a grand scale have been surpassed and record runs have been made in New York, Chicago, Boston, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Los Angeles and other cities where the picture has been previously shown…

Fifty principals and 2,500 extras were engaged in the filming of the photodrama, and an entire French village and an elaborate chateau were erected to be destroyed under artillery bombardment…

The cast includes Rudolph Valentino and Alice Terry…