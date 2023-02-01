Thursday, February 5, 1948

Eight and ten degrees below zero at Marlinton Tuesday morning. G. A. Hull came to town from Lobelia and reported 18 above zero Tuesday morning.

– – –

Misses Wilma Carr and Anna Lee Dean, students at Marshall College in Huntington, have returned to school after spending their mid-semester vacation here at their homes.

POCAHONTAS PRODUCERS

The annual membership meeting of the Pocahontas Producers Cooperative Association, at the courthouse last Saturday, was largely attended. The auditors report showed a prosperous year for this, the only cooperative livestock market in West Virginia. The president is Oley W. Jackson. The three directors elected were Hevener Dilley, Hal Moore and Willis Cassell. A good substantial meal was served by the County Farm Woman’s organization.

RAT KILLING COMMITTEE

During the four area meetings which were held during the past week at Durbin, Marlinton, Hillsboro and Cass, to get the Rat Control Campaign underway, the following men were selected to serve on the County Rat Control Campaign Committee: H. M. Widney, Frank; Howard Hevener, Arbovale; Clyde Waugh, Marlinton; Chester McLaughlin, Marlinton; Warren Poage, Marlinton; Dick McNeel, Seebert; William Moore, Hillsboro; Elmer Wimer, Millpoint; Rev. B. B. Breitenhirt, Greenbank, and Kermit Arbogast, Cass.

This Committee is to assist the County Extension Agent in promoting the countywide Rat Control Campaign, which is to be climaxed with “R Day,” Friday, February 13.

FIELD NOTES

Over on Cochran Creek, the Deans and the Gums have been doing considerable business chasing down and killing wildcats. A week of two since, their dogs put a big wildcat to hole and, to make sure, a stick with a fork on it was put to the hole and given a twist. The varmint was heard to growl and spit, and there was wildcat hair on the stick. Pretty well in, the men came on and stirred up a skunk. Of course, he clouded up and it was just too bad. Most of the party decided enough was enough and the dogs had been baying a skunk anyhow. Orland Gum knew wildcat hair when he saw it, and so he persisted in his digging. A little farther in he came on to a big wild cat. It was stone dead, gassed to death from the offensive defensive spray of a skunk.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. June McLaughlin, of Browns Mountain, a son.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Thomas J. Griffith, of Cass, a daughter, name Sandra Sue.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Harvey W. Keene, of Renick, a son, named Jerry Douglas.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Burton Smith, a son.

DEATHS

Gilbert Doyle, aged 76 years, died at his home in Marlinton Friday, January 30, 1948… On Sunday afternoon, the funeral was held from the Methodist Church… His body was laid to rest in the family plat in Mountain View Cemetery. The deceased was a son of the late William Doyle.

– – –

Word has been received of the death of T. M. Ocheltree, aged 68 years, of Kane, Pennsylvania. The deceased was a native of Renick, and lived in Marlinton, where he was employed by the Campbell Lumber Company…