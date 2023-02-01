This Mayor’s Corner includes some information from a Zoom Meeting on Tourism that I attended Monday morning. Thirty-seven attendees from around the state joined in the meeting, which included an assortment of town and county representatives. Some from economic development – both public and private. A 30-minute breakout was a part of the session. An average of six representatives were in each group and all were given the same questions for discussion.

Some findings revealed that we, like most, have the biggest challenge in funding and capacity. Another concern, most communities are determined to keep the uniqueness of their respective community, and that is a good thing. Maintaining that unique charm was a reservation of Marlinton Town Council with regard to joining the Mon-Forest Towns Partnership. Each community’s determination to keep their individual community flavor is already set by the people who live there.

After the breakout session, other community comments were shared. For instance, where should communities look for examples to follow?

Some said, Bentonville, Arkansas, and Asheville, North Carolina. Others said “Marlinton!” What programs are working? In West Virginia, The Mon-Forest Towns Partnership was an answer.

Marlinton’s population in 1950 was 1,645. The 50s and 60s are the eras that residents remember when talking about the excitement of busy streets and all that was going on “in the old days.” According to the last census, 998 is the current population. Growth happened here once, and it can happen again.

Prayer and a vibrant economy can change things in a positive way. Part of Tourism has to do with getting people to our state for rest and recreation. Tourism can be the biggest red-carpet of all – because some will decide to stay.

In other happenings;

I received a call from Hillsboro last week asking if I (the Mayor of Marlinton) was outlawing chickens in the county? My answer was “No. I couldn’t if I wanted to.” You cannot keep chickens in Marlinton, except by certain exception, but I like eggs too much to ever outlaw them. They wanted to hear it from the horse’s mouth, and I said they must have been talking to the wrong end of the horse.

After hours traffic in and through Mountain View Cemetery has got to be stopped. Expect the gate to be locked in early evening. Hours and processes will have to be worked out, but be ready.

You may have noticed that the kiosk at the Greenbrier River Trail parking lot on Ninth Street was run over. Someone should have significant right side, front-end damage to the responsible vehicle. I would pay $50 for information that leads to a conviction.

Lastly, to whomever is in charge of the “Community to Make Marlinton Beautiful.”

Please be advised that the Secretary of State “filing date of 1/27 for election” has a caveat – “unless different by Town Ordinance.”

Marlinton Town Ordinance reads “The first Monday following the first Saturday in February, which is February 6, and by 4 p.m.

Note: the list of candidates is growing, and you have until next Monday to file.

Until next time…

Sam